New ‘The Walking Dead’ Poster Calls For Negan’s Death

A new international The Walking Dead poster calls for the death of Negan.

More specifically, the poster calls for Rick Grimes to finally “Kill Negan,” which would be a fulfillment of his promise on the day he met the show’s biggest villain. If Carl Grimes has his way, though, Rick will show the villain mercy. In recent trailers for the upcoming back half of Season Eight, Carl pleads with Rick to find another way to rebuild the world which doesn’t rely so heavily on killing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the poster below!

A new trailer for the back half of The Walking Dead Season Eight was also released recently, revealing a slew of new information and potential spoilers. Among the reveals were Enid’s survival following the encounter with Oceanside fans saw in the Mid-Season finale and Eugene’s choice to continue aiding the Saviors by crafting bullets for their army. It all points to the potential continued use of milestone moments from The Walking Dead comics.

Still, Andrew Lincoln ominously promises the coming episodes will be heavily driven be the horrible loss Rick is forced to endure and is clearly in the aftermath of in the above poster. “All of the back eight is this terrible death,” Lincoln said. “This emotion is unending throughout the whole cast and, I think, it’s palpable. The cost of this battle is much more full because of what happened.”

“He has his extended family,” Lincoln said. “He’s not Judith’s father but he’s her dad. And, of course, Michonne. They’re in love. But this is… There are times in the back eight that I felt that the show was very courageous in that we didn’t know what we’re doing. Season 1 through 4, we’re still investigating and work out what the show is. Still, I think we’re trying to do that, but it felt like a bit like those seasons in this back eight.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.