The Walking Dead: What Does PPP Symbol Stand For?

The Walking Dead now has a couple of important mysteries floating around in its expanding universe. The original came in the flagship show’s seventh season when Heath went missing. Tara, who dies in Season 9, found a keycard with what appeared to be a “PPP” logo written on it. The meaning of this card has not been revealed but there might be other ties related to it as a three-ring symbol has popped up on multiple occassions.

It’s worth noting, the same people who took Heath have now taken Rick Grimes. It seems they have also taken Althea from Fear the Walking Dead but that story is still developing in the spinoff show’s fifth season. If the PPP writing is somehow connected to the three-ring symbol, then there is a massive group of survivors with advanced tech (as shown by the soldier’s uniform in Fear the Walking Dead‘s Season 5 premiere and a fully functioning helicopter in The Walking Dead Episode 9×05) capable of reaching any corners of this Dead universe.

The PPP card was discovered in Episode 7×06. Take a look at it below…

“Tara’s idea of where he went was where the ‘PPP’ card is from, which none of you will ever know until you watch the show, much later — because Scott Gimple loves a good secret,” Tara actress Alanna Masterson said earlier in 2019. “That’s where Heath is.” At the time of those sentiments, Masterson had already shot Tara’s death scene which came in Episode 9×15.

The PPP logo is certainly connected to the three-ring logo, at least by the transitive property. In the video above, there is a full breakdown of how the symbol popped up on Fear the Walking Dead and what it might mean.

For those unfamiliar with the symbol, see it on the helicopter from The Walking Dead Episode 9×05 in the image below…

One can only wonder if the “PPP” thing evolved into a three-ring symbol but was ultimately a plan for this mysterious new group all along. As the story goes, Andrew Lincoln was wanting out of The Walking Dead years prior to Season 9 but was convinced to finish the All Out War story. If the plan was always to have him fly off in a helicopter, it’s possible “PPP” was going to be symbol which tied the whole world together but a couple of years earlier.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. The Rick Grimes movies have not yet been given a release date.