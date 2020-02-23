Who Dies In The Walking Dead Midseason 10 Premiere?

The Walking Dead is making a comeback on Sunday night with the first episode of the back half of its tenth season. The series typically likes to start and end runs of episodes with landmark moments, a staple through its ten years on television. With the last episode of the AMC show leaving several of its key characters trapped in a cave surrounded by walkers, it seems story is all teed up for a memorable tragedy the Whisperer War gets ready to launch into full swing. Ahead of watching Sunday night’s new episode, let’s take a look at who is in danger and who is safe based on everything we know.

First of all, for behind-the-scenes reasons, there are a couple of characters we can make rulings on. Michonne, for example, is safe in Sunday night’s episode. Danai Gurira is set to exit the series, having become a breakout star in Black Panther and inking a recent deal with ABC, she will be playing Michonne for the last time on television soon. That said, the midseason premiere is not Gurira’s last episode, though she will bow out before the finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, Lauren Ridloff also joined the Marvel family in the form of Eternals. Ridloff’s Connie is therefore in quite a bit of trouble. The Walking Dead filmed much of its tenth season while Marvel Studios was in production in London and around the world for Eternals. Unlike Gurira’s Black Panther, the movie did not film up the street from The Walking Dead in Atlanta. Therefore, Connie is in a lot of trouble for Sunday night’s episode, at least being up for a scenario which pulls her away from the group and series if the character is not outright killed off.

Now, let’s take a look at the story of The Walking Dead. Carol and Daryl are safe simply because the show can’t stand to lose anymore originals. Maggie will be back before the season is over but Carol and Daryl are the only two holding down the series from its earliest seasons, at this point. The others trapped in that zombie pit with them, they might be in serious danger.

Jerry, for example, has been given the textbook sendoff for the AMC show. We’ve spent a lot of time with him, people have grown to love him, and he has a family. His death would be devastating for fans and characters alike while also not having any cataclysmic impact on the story. It would be a shame to see Jerry go and under Angela Kang’s tenure things seem to go down a bit differently then before so there is certainly hope for him. Meanwhile, a death for Magna in that pit could be a fire which lights under Yumiko to get her character more involved going forward — especially seeing as they haven’t been very forward and kind to each other recently with some arguments often causing a rift in their relationship. Yumiko would hate to lose Magna without having said everything she would really want to say.

All things considered, it seems Connie, Magna, and Jerry are probably in the most danger. Daryl, Carol, and Michonne should all be ruled safe. Everyone else can be found somewhere in between.

Who do you think is in the most danger in The Walking Dead premiere on Sunday night? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.