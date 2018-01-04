‘The Walking Dead’ Gets More Expensive In 2018

The Walking Dead comic book has upped its price with its first issue published in 2018.

The Image Comics/Skybound book had been selling at a price of $2.99 an issue (with a few super-sized issue exceptions) since it began publishing in 2003. The first issue of 2018 is selling for $3.99, the standard price point for other Image Comics books, and most comics, in general. The Walking Dead had held out one the price jump unlike several Image titles which shifted in 2016.

The only Image Comics titles retaining their $2.99 price tag are Paper Girls, Saga, Spawn, and Snotgirl, for now.

The Walking Dead issue #175 launched the New World Order story, which will surely keep fans on board regardless of the one dollar price increase. In the spoiler-filled video above, ComicBook.com reviews and breaks down why the most recent issue is so important to Robert Kirkman‘s continued zombie drama.

New issues of The Walking Dead publish monthly. The New World Order story arc is set to play out across six issues of The Walking Dead with the next installment, issue #176, set to release in February. The Walking Dead TV series returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018 on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.