Bank Customer Offended By “Racist” ‘The Walking Dead’ Figure

A Funko toy themed around Michonne and her pets from The Walking Dead has been labeled as “racist” by a customer at a Raleigh bank.

“An African-American customer took offense to toys on the desk of a white employee at the Louisburg Road branch of the State Employees Credit Union,” CBS reports. “Both the customer and the employee posted about the incident on Facebook.”

The customer’s post had been shared by 7,000 people within 24 hours, where photos of the office and screenshots of the bank employee’s earlier post were attached. The toy in reference is a Funk Mystery Mini, which sees a depiction of Danai Gurira’s Michonne and her two zombified “pets” which are two black male characters who played key roles in her life prior to the apocalypse. As the story goes, keeping them chained to her side was a method of protecting herself from other walkers.

In the customer’s post, the woman describes noticing “a black doll with a noose around its neck and hands tied behind its back.” When the customer entered the bank, she found the figures on the employee’s desk and informed him that she found them offensive. When the employee asked, “In what way?” she went “straight to the receptionist and asked for his boss!”

“Apparently a story about a strong female character of color and overcoming adversity is offensive,” the bank employee wrote in a post. The man also had a Mystery Mini figure of Carl Grimes, a white teenage boy character from the same show who was played by Chandler Riggs until its eighth season. There are no indications of anyone finding this figure to be offensive.

SECU Executive Vice President of Organizational Development Leigh Brady shared a written statement regarding the incident. “State Employees’ Credit Union prides itself on the fair and equitable treatment it provides its members, and takes its members’ privacy seriously,” Brady said. “Yesterday, the actions of one of our employees fell far short of our expectations and we took immediate steps to address this personnel matter.”

Brady, however, did not comment on what the “immediate action” entailed or if the issue in reference was regarding the figures on the employees desk or the employee’s behavior in regards to possibly sharing the customer’s name.

The customer and the employee have elected not to comment on the situation any further.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.