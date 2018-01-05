‘The Walking Dead’ Rark Grames Memes Are Now Animated

The Walking Dead‘s most iconic meme in recent years is now moving its mouth.

Thanks to some fans of the AMC show who had a special love for the Rark Grames memes (a meme spawned by a horrific attempt at drawing The Walking Dead protagonist Rick Grimes), the painting has now been animated and while it can speak, it can’t touch it’s tongue to its chin.

Below, Rark Grames has been animated to make WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan proud. He is endlessly on a loop saying, “Yes,” with teeth added to the work and all. Warning: it might haunt your dreams.

In perhaps more terrifying form, Rark trying to touch his tongue to his chin has cemented these animators into meme history…

We’ve seen Rark Grames time and time before. Never, though, has the painting been animated. This is truly the Internet’s pinnacle moment.

The Walking Dead TV series returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018 on AMC.