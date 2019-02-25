‘The Walking Dead’ Fans React to Intense Baby Scene

The Walking Dead on Sunday revealed more of the brutal philosophy embraced by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers when the villains were shown leaving a crying baby to be mauled by walkers.

When confronting Alpha, who had marched on Hilltop to demand the return of daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Daryl (Norman Reedus) was surprised to learn one of the Whisperers carried a baby into the dangers of the wild.

But when the child’s cries alerted a pack of nearby walkers, its mother unfurled her carrier and left the helpless baby in the dirt. The child was spared only through the intervention of Connie (Lauren Ridloff), who then fled into Hilltop’s corn field to escape the attracted walkers.

“We’re animals. Animals live out here. Animals have babies. So we have babies out here,” an unfazed Alpha coldly told Daryl, who later journeyed outside the Hilltop walls with Kelly (Angel Theory) and Tammy (Brett Butler) to recover Connie and the baby.

The moment comes after Lydia was thrown off guard last episode by a mother and her crying child when Henry (Matt Lintz) temporarily freed her from the Hilltop jail.

“There’s an aspect related to the culture of their society that’s probably running through her mind. But I also think for somebody who’s been told the world is over, there’s no such things like communities behind walls that are safe and where people can live — all of that’s a lie, all of it will fall apart always,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW.

“To be in a place that is clearly thriving, where they have crops, where people have homes, where people can have families, and the baby cries, and the baby is safe, these are all things that are just breaking every sort of truth that she believed that she knew about the world. So it’s like the hopefulness of being able to raise children in a post-apocalyptic world — I do think that there is something to that for a lot of our characters.

“Lydia spent her entire childhood that she really remembers in the apocalypse, and that’s an emotional thing to think, like, ‘I’ve been wandering around outside the walls, wearing this skin of a dead monster, and here’s this baby that just is safe behind walls, loved by somebody, taken care of by a community.’”

The Walking Dead next airs 912, ‘Guardians,’ Sunday, March 3 at 9/8c on AMC.

The baby and Connie in the corn maze took my anxiety to levels of the season 7 premiere variety#twd #TWDFamily #TheWalkingDead #thewhisperers pic.twitter.com/sKtDa7ltew — Brandi Allen (@Brannykinz) February 25, 2019

If only Tyreese was still alive. Kind of guy who saves babies. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/teCenqvYgO — Abraham Ford (@TheAbeFord) February 25, 2019

These were the most horrifying minutes on the walking dead ever! A deaf person holding a crying baby escaping from walkers was just bone chilling.#TalkingDead #TheWalkingDead — Kamiguts (@kamiguts) February 25, 2019

Leaving a baby to be eaten by walkers… what is wrong with these people?!? #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/WGDLfv9g90 — Emma Beatty (@enbeatty8) February 25, 2019

Connie you are a damn saint, seriously the stress of saving that baby they were leaving for dead. #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/kylgHOz6iX — Jarrod ?‍♂️ (@DixonBrother_) February 25, 2019

That scene with Connie and the baby in the cornfields was downright terrifying.#TheWalkingDead — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) February 25, 2019

Alpha said if the mother cant quiet the child then the dead will, Natural Selection.#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/gdEsMcOIzs — Ryan The Lion™ (@HerculesHandy) February 25, 2019

Connie running through the corn fields with the baby and the walkers everywhere was so intense and amazing !! ?? #TheWalkingDead — junglejim4322 (@kaitlinpadgett2) February 25, 2019

Alpha was really okay with letting a baby die, ya’ll she is about to do some serious damage on #TheWalkingDead ….. prepare for the worst!! — Sara Scamander ?? (@writtenbysara) February 25, 2019

As a parent that’s a little much. Think I’ll go hug my son now. #TheWalkingDead — sMACK (@IsmackayoufacE) February 25, 2019

U dont bring a baby 2 a gunfight! She’s crazier than I thought she was! She’s like the definition of crazy Look in the dictionary look up crazy & there’s her bald head!



Jesus Christ.#TheWalkingDead #TWD #TWDFamily — No Mountain (@_AyeMae_of_NoM) February 25, 2019

Omg alpha is ruthless #thewalkingdead — Rob (@Rob92_813) February 25, 2019

THEY ARE JUST LEAVING THE BABY TO DIE!!!?? OH MY GOD!!!!!! WTF IS GOING ON!?? #TheWalkingDead — Sara Scamander ?? (@writtenbysara) February 25, 2019

The poor baby!! Alpha is cold as ice! #TheWalkingDead — Tracy Allen (@Mainer4Ever) February 25, 2019

Now Daryl isn’t going to let them get the baby back #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/MNTIuEw1x9 — FromDaStuy (@fromBKtoGA) February 25, 2019

Okay Alpha is on a mission to make Negan look like a boy scout #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/laSZaWfkSk — cowboys 3:16 (@khensley124) February 25, 2019

When alpha and the whispers make began look like a puppy like seriously leaving a baby like that … #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/X9eJQjS61v — Cataboutthat (@QueenSaviorXD) February 25, 2019