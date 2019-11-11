The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Bonds

The episode picks up with Carol waking up alone. It’s not the morning. She rinses her face, puts on her belt and boots, makes some tea, packs her bah, and heads out with a boy and arrow. Before leaving, she ponders her gun in a drawer.

Outside, Daryl sits on his porch having a cigarette. He sees Carol making an exchange for something. She heads out and Daryl catches up to her to ask where she’s going. “Do another sweep for Negan,” she tells him. He goes with her. They stop near a field and she tells Daryl they’re going to stop here and watch. Daryl questions what they’re really looking for. The answer is Alpha’s horde. “We’re gonna find it and we’re gonna destroy it,” she tells him.

The Walking Dead’s opening credits play.

Dante takes care of a woman in Alexandria and jokes with her about acting sick so that she could spend more time with him. Siddiq comes in and Dante jokes with him and the baby.

Carol explains to Daryl how she has been tracking the horde.

Elsewhere, Negan is blindfolded and telling the Whisperers that he wants to join their group. Beta puts his knives to Negan’s throat which prompts Negan to explain he has been a prisoner and wants to spill Alexandria’s secrets.

At Hilltop, Eugene and Nabila go through some of the improvements made to the radio. The satellite has enhanced it. He tests the radio by himself moments later to see how far it can go. He gets a radio message from Alexandria. It’s Rosita. They’re happy to catch up with each other.

Elsewhere, Daryl and Carol are sitting throwing rocks at a can. They talk about Hilltop and Daryl says, “King sends his best.” Carol asks about Connie. “It’s not like that,” he tells her. “Not at all.” After some conversation, they notice some whisperers out in the field.

At their camp, Alpha and Beta debate what to do about Negan. Beta insists he is a threat but Alpha thinks Negan could only be a threat to Beta. He ultimately ends up kneeling to her and Negan gets a kick out of that. “Is it like a little Beta with benefits situation?” Negan asks Beta later. “Do you slide her a little Omega on the side?”

At Alexandria, Rosita is sick on her couch. Siddiq finds her there. Eugene calls to her on the radio but she isn’t there to answer.

Meanwhile, Daryl and Carol debate how they’re going to handle Alpha’s horde. Daryl wants to be careful as a means to protect everyone else. She walks off to use the bathroom and Daryl looks through her bag. She returns and asks if he found what he was looking for. He questions her about her gun but she insists she didn’t bring it. They head off to move the herd.

Elsewhere, Negan is forced to dig a hole. A montage plays of Negan skinning corpses with Beta, who is much better at it. There’s a competition between them. They start piling up bodies. Negan drags one, Beta carries two. He kills pigs for the group. They use the hole he dug to bury it.

At the Alexandria infirmary, Siddiq notices a lot of patients are sick now.

At night, Carol and Daryl approach Alpha’s border. They’re going to observe the horde.

Beta tells Negan that he has not earned the right to eat at their camp. Negan questions it and gets thrown down. He goes and sits with another who shares some food with him.

From Alexandria, Eugene reaches out over the radio to test its range and calls himself “Taterbug.” After a while, a woman gets his message. “Hello, Taterbug?” she says. “I receive you loud and clear. I can’t believe it’s… are you really out there?”

Carol and Daryl’s mission is going well as they blend into darkness while the horde passes them.

Eugene talks with the woman. “I’d gotten to a point where I figured this was a waste of time,” she explains. Eugene asks her questions about where she is, how long she has been there, and how many people she has. She doesn’t want to talk about all of that but they go ahead with pre-apocalyptic details.

“A lone star child at heart,” he tells her. She explains she grew up in Strasburg, Pennsylvania. He knows it well for an ice cream shop called The Inside Scoop. She’s a big fan of the location. He asks her if she likes cones or waffles.

Meanwhile, Daryl gets into it walker and cuts its guts open to cover himself and blend in.

At the infirmary, Siddiq takes care of an older woman. He tries to comfort her until Dante enters. They talk about the struggles of trying to help people without any real technology.

Siddiq falls asleep with his baby in his arms and ends up dreaming of standing near the windmill.

Out in the woods, Negan continues talking with Beta. He insists they are going to be a part of the group together but Beta insists Negan is a waste. Beta proves himself by killing one of the Whisperers.

At the border, Carol reveals that she has captured a Whisperer. They’re taking him back for questioning.

Meanwhile, Eugene is continuing his conversation of the radio about his past. They have become quite close and Eugene trusts her enough to share his true name and suggests they continue their conversations. She agrees to continuing their conversations. She wants to keep them a secret between them and if she hears anyone else she will stop answering completely. He agrees.

In the woods, Beta tells Alpha about his kill and justifies it at “he was weak.” Negan walks up and demands a skin suit with an extra tape measure because of “humungous balls.” He marches straight to Alpha, kneels, and tell her he is “all in” and whatever she wants is hers. She gets close and shushes him.