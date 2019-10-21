The episode starts at 6:00 am which is referred to as Hour 1. Carol wakes up, taking some medication, before heading out of the Hilltop in Hour 2. Hour 4 sees Laura killing walkers a Hilltopper armored in Kingdom gear. Hour 6 sees an army forming. Hour 11 sees Aaronoin trouble but narrowly killing a walker. The body count of the dead is massive. Hour 13 sees everyone arriving in Alexandria and Eugene showing Aaron a herd approaching. The group wonders if Alpha is sending them. Hour 14 sees everyone coming to gether at the gates. Hour 19 sees them killing at the gates. It continues at Hour 22. Hour 24. Hour 31. Hour 37. Hour 44.

The group is exhausted but they’ve won, for now.

Later, Judith guards RJ and thinks it’s not smart to sleep unless it’s safe. She asks Michonne if it is safe. Michonne gets a radio call and has to leave.

Hour 49. Another herd of walkers is approaching.

The Walking Dead‘s opening credits play.

Continued

During the day, the group cleans up the dead and Eugene warns that it will be an hour until the next wave hits. Michonne is getting tired and angry. Daryl feels her frustration. Suddenly, Gamma approaches and tells Daryl and Michonne to go to the north border, lay down their weapons, and wait.

The group meets in Alexandria. They ask Lydia if the herd is from her mother. Lydia doesn’t think it’s from Alpha. A woman who is speaking for the Highway Men demands justice. They want to put Whisperer heads on spikes. Siddiq has a panic attack and exits. Daryl tells the group that he saw tens of thousands of walkers in Alpha’s horde. Michonne demands a plan for taking them out if everyone wants to take action. When they don’t have one, she demands that they focus on the walkers at the doors and hear what Alpha has to say.

Michonne divides a plan. Groups are lead by Gabriel in one direction and Aaron in another. Daryl and Michonne are heading to the border. Carol preps herself with a small gun from under her bed and takes more meds. Gabriel vouches for Negan to be a soldier. Aaron doesn’t want him. Gabriel demands Negan join the army.

The groups head out.

Continued

Together, Negan and Aaron kill some walkers. When Negan finds a crowbar, Aaron demands he drop it and continue with his broom stick. Negan explains that he is trying to make things better but Aaron shuts it down by demanding he go kill three walkers.

In the night, Michonne, Daryl, Carol, and a few others arrive at the pike border and lay their weapons in the grass. Carol is brought down by the pike which held Henry’s head. Daryl sees a small herd coming in. From it, Alpha takes her mask off. She says that the rules were simple yet they crossed the border. They try to reason with her by saying the satellite’s fire would’ve burnt her land. Alpha, however, says that they crossed her line three times and names each of them. She tells them they must be punished but decides that there will be no bloodshed. Instead, Alpha demands more land. Carol stands up to her but Alpha insists she should fear her. Carol does not fear her and tries to shoot her. Michonne stops her and asks for forgiveness. Alpha gives it, “mother to mother.”

In Alexandria, Eugene and Rosita fend of a small herd of walkers.

Continued

Later, the group is heading back but Carol spots Whisperers. Michonne demands they capture them and not kill them.

Negan, meanwhile, takes out a walker with the crowbar which prompts Aaron to demand he tie himself up and head back. When Negan tries to dismiss him, Aaron pushes him to the ground. They begin to discuss Eric’s death which Negan claims was the fault of people protecting what’s theirs. Aaron says if Eric’s death is on him then Lucille’s death is on Negan and she died hating him. A walker approaches Aaron from behind and Negan disappears as he fights it off.

Continued

The group continues to their search for Whisperers and ends up at the Barnett Academy. The investigate the inside.

Meanwhile, Aaron searches for Negan but he is struggling to see. He stumbles into a room where Negan is patiently waiting and hiding behind him.

At the school, Daryl talks to Carol about his dad. “He was a trucker. He used to tell Merle and I these crazy stories about his trips. This one time, he was flying through Kentucky on I-66 and it’s pitch black outside, He sees this girl on the side of the road, looks like she’s crying. As he gets closer, this girl steps right out onto the freeway right in front of his truck. He slams on the brakes, calls the local PD. Gets out and goes lookin’ for her. She ain’t there. He looks under the cab, nothing. Under the tires, nope. She’s not around. Looked in the grill, no blood. Nothing. There was no girl. My dad didn’t sleep much, either. Sometimes he’d stay up 24 hours just to make one of his runs. You stay up that long, you start seeing things.”

Carol says she is not a “meth-snorting truck driver like y– like you dad. Sorry.” Daryl says she is right but it doesn’t mean he is wrong. Carol’s alarm goes off and she goes to take her meds but Daryl asks her not to.

Continued

In another house, Aaron is knocking things over because he can’t see. Negan is just watching. Walkers are approaching. Using the crowbar, Negan saves Aaron. Negan explains to Aaron that the flowers growing uot of the walker he killed were hogweed and those damaged his vision. Negan is going to keep watch for them.

At the school, Carol continues looking around. In a dark hallway, she hears Henry before turning around and getting stabbed by a mysterious figure. She wakes up — as this was a ll a dream. Daryl finds her and she insists she is fine. Carol insists that this isn’t the story of her dad and driving trucks but Daryl insists he never told her anything about his dad being a truck driver. Her alarm goes off and she is surprised to see her meds in her pocket, thinking she had thrown them away earlier. She tells Daryl, one more hour. He leaves and she sees a shadow go by the window.

In the school’s gymnasium, Carol falls into a trap. She hands upside down as a Whipserer stands nearby. A bunch of walkers enter the room. Carol tries to shoot them before crying out to Daryl for help. She ultimately cuts herself down and rises up too kill the walkers. Just as she is finished, her alarm goes off and everyone enters the room.

Continued

Back in Alexandria, they rush Carol to Siddiq. As he is trying to help her, he has flashbacks to Alpha killing the pike victims. Dante tries to step up and help and insists Siddiq is not fine. When the group asks what happened later, Dante gives Siddiq the credit for it.

The next day, Negan stands by the window as Aaron wakes up.

Eugene and Rosita argue about him trying to protect her. She yells at him, “You and I are never going to happen. You are not Coco’s father. I need you to hear that.” She apologizes as she is so tired that she basically feels drunk. Eugene claims a drunk mind speaks a soober heart, meaning that what she just said is true. He realizes there is nothing between them and it is crushing him.

Outside, Siddiq sees him leave the house upset before Michhonne approaches him. No one has slept. She starts asking him how he’s holding up. When Michonne leaves, Dante brings Siddiq a drink and explains that he saw combat in Iraq as a field medic. “You go in one person, come out different.,” Dante says.

Continued

Carol wakes up rested to the sound of music and Daryl cooking in the kitchen. She realizes they need jam and he says there’s probably some at the store before handing her some cash. Henry, sat at the table, asks, “Mom. where you going?” In reality, Carol wakes up and a tear rolls from her eye. She comes downstairs to find Michonne waiting for her. She explains that being back here hurts and insists she saw Whisperers following them.

In RJ’s room, Judith is still sitting with him. Michonne explains that it is safe for now. Later, Carol tells Daryl that Michonne doesn’t believe her and asks if he does.

The episode cuts away to the school, where the bodies Carol put down are laying. Suddenly, one of the whisperers is among the dead and reanimated as a zombie.