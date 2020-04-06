The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Season 10 Finale

The episode begins with Princess chirping at Yumiko, Ezekiel, and Eugene. She has not seen people in more than a year and she is not happy that they seem mean. Ezekiel is much more open to talking with her, starting with a compliment of her walker displays. Yumiko is looking around for potential other enemies. Princess starts to think she is hallucinating but ultimately reveals her name as Juanita Sanchez but she goes by Princess, not Queen, because Queen would make her sound old and pretentious. Ezekiel sees the irony here as he was going by King until recently. Princess is eager to show them around but Yumiko is reluctant to join. She shows her worth by gunning down some walkers but it causes the horses to run off.

Later, the trio debate their best course of action. The guidance of Princess is the best option from Eugene and Ezekiel’s perspectives.

At Oceanside, the survivors of the battle at HIlltop gather together and try to figure out the next move. Luke declares he needs someone to run an errand for him.

Meanwhile, Daryl is in the woods talking on the radio and telling someone not to go home. He reminisces on being with the old group. He’s trying to reach out to Michonne but she is not answering.

In Alexandria, a massive horde of Whisperers and walkers has taken over the entire Safe-Zone. Beta is standing on the balcony as well, with Alden and Aaron watching him from above. They are trying to plan an escape. Alden is almost seen. Beta prepares “the guardians” to walk.

At Oceanside, Lydia compliments Michonne to Judith: “Not everyone gets to have a mom like yours.” Negan sees Judith walking away. In the woods, Judith is taking some anger out on walkers. Daryl finds her and orders her to come back with her. She wants to learn to walk the perimeter like Daryl does and he explains that there is no room for mistakes and safety has to come first. If she promises to listen to him, she can walk with him.

On his path to Oceanside, Beta realizes the path is not right. A Whisperer calls him the Alpha and he almost kills her but ultimately hears a voice in his head which steers him down a different path.

Aaron and Alden are watching and relaying information back to the others via radio.

Princess leads the way and ultimately finds the horse but it has been killed. It stepped on a mine, prompting Princess to reveal they are walking through a minefield. She knows where the mines are, in part, and uses her canteen to blow one up in the distance. She’s unsure of what to do next.

On a road, Carol and Kelly work to gather wires from a car. They have a moment where Kelly explains that Carol should not change. Connie wants told her that her hearing impairment is a super power and now everyone is learning sign language. She has heard the stories about Carol and how strong she is and what she’s done in the past, encouraging her to continue that strength.

At Oceanside, Lydia tells Negan she’s been avoiding him. He explains to Lydia that he liked a lot of things about her mother and wishes he didn’t have to kill her but he did have to. Lydia explains that “most of us wish you died, too.”

Walkers begin to head toward the group, tripping mines at the end of the field. Eugene warns of a cascade where the explosions become a train reaction and start reaching them. Ezekiel gives her a pep talk and Princess manages to find her way.

In the woods, Daryl and Judith continue. He explains that “a hunter moves. Everything else just moves around it.” She looks around and sees some marks on a tree, realizing it came from a walker. Moments later, they see a group of five approaching. One is a Whisperer. Daryl shoots her and they kill the walkers.

Princess leads the group to Fleetwood Drive, which means they have gone in a big circle. She explains that she just wanted to keep having fun with them and show off the garage. Being alone here, she realized it’s not that different from before when someone told her “you’re hard to love.” She apologizes. Eugene relates to her story, having lied in the past and wanting to spend time with everyone.

Daryl comes across the Whisperer that he hit with an arrow. She tells him the Whisperers are a few miles east heading to the ocean. She explains that Beta has “lost it after what you did to him” and she couldn’t stay there anymore. Judith is looking on as Daryl kills this Whisperer by putting an arrow in her head. “You didn’t have to do that,” Judith says. Daryl says she didn’t have any information and was going to die anyway so it’s better to do it quick. Judith suggests she might have a family and they shouldn’t leave her but Daryl is eager to get to to the top of the tower.

Meanwhile, Beta is trying to track the group through the woods. A cat crosses his path. He thinks he is talking to the walkers.

In Oceanside, Negan is trying to reason with Lydia. He suggests she hit him and mourn her because she needs to say goodbye. He knows how this can go if she doesn’t let it out. Lydia flips out and eventually breaks down and hugs him.

At Princess’ garage, she shows off a collection of bikes. Princess apologizes for lying to the group and promises she is not a bad person. Yumiko invites her on their trip.

In the woods, Judith tells Daryl she is upset that they left the Whisperer woman behind. She wants to be together in Alexandria again. She reveals that Michonne might not be coming home after she went to help some people. She didn’t want to tell him because she was afraid he would leave to. He can’t promise he will stay because he can never lie to her and he doesn’t know what’s going to happen. He promises her that she has “a whole lot of family” and people who are going to rely on her one day.

At the end of the episode, Beta walks the horde of Whisperers to the front door of a hospital.