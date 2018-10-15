‘The Walking Dead’ Recap With Spoilers: The Bridge

The episode starts with Rick visiting Negan in his cell. It’s late at night and it’s been a while since he talked to him, so it’s time to catch him up on the developments. Today is “Day 35.” Things are taking shape. The survivors are ready to deal with this world on its terms but their not letting it define them anymore. “We’re getting back a piece of who we used to be,” Rick says. “It’s all happening. We’re not just fighting to survive anymore. We’re making a new beginning.”

The opening credits play.

At a camp, Ezekiel explains to Henry why the bridge he deems “boring” is so important. As he walks off, Carol approaches and demands a kiss goodbye before she gives him his spear. He says he would stay if the Kingdom didn’t need him but she is need at the Sanctuary, anyway. He is enjoying the small moments with her and “getting to have as many of those moments as possible.”

Eugene explains to Rick that they are running out of certain supplies. There are means to get the bridge done fast. Rosita approaches and explains there is a herd of 130 nearby and questions if they should “push the blasting.” Rick elects to continue.

“We blow the rock slide,” Rick says. “If the herd comes, we redirect.”

In a tent, Enid stitches up Cindy. Rick sends Siddiq back to Alexandria to tend to a bug going around. Rick tells Eugene that Michonne is “on it” in regards to resources.

Moments later, Michonne rides into Hilltop where Maggie is training a horse. Michonne explains that the Sanctuary sent out ethanol but they got lost or killed or something happened to them. Jesus agrees with Michonne that the Hilltop can spare food. Maggie needs a blacksmith but Earl is locked away, prompting Michonne to mention rules. Maggie, however, insists that the Hilltop will be fine with their resources.

Aaron and Daryl work together on the bridge, talking about parenthood, with Aaron telling him, “You’d be a great dad.” Meanwhile Henry provides water for Justin who pushes him over and takes the water jug. Henry takes him down with his spear. When Justin goes after him, Daryl grabs im and demands he get back to work. They exchange blows. Justin appears to get the better of him after throwing sand at Daryl.

Eugene and Rick’s conversation continues at the bridge, as they arrive to see the fight. Rick rushes in and splits it up. Daryl spits blood out. Rick orders everyone back to work.

At the camp, Rick tells Daryl that Justin gets a pass for a few days to get the bridge done. Daryl insists people aren’t going to fall in line and Carol agrees with him. Rick insists they’ll eventually see everyone is on the same side but Daryl questions it.

At Hilltop, Tammy questions Jesus about when she can see her husband. Jesus begs for more time but Tammy plants herself beside the jail cellar until Maggie will let her in. Michonne sees it all unfolding. Jesus doesn’t think it is his call and he trusts Maggie’s leadership.

Anne and Gabriel discuss the group’s lack of trust in her. She feels she deserves the questions. Gabriel explains that he was once not trusted, either, and Rick gave him a chance. She explains Rick is not the only one to give him a chance and takes his hand.

Jesus and Maggie talk about Earl in her office. It is covered in Anne’s paintings, now. She is building a future with her baby Hershel. Maggie thinks Jesus believes she is wrong with some of her choices. Moments later, the cellar door opens and Tammy gets to go see Earl.

Rosita and Arat plant explosives and redirect a herd of walkers.

Maggie approaches Earl in his cell. He explains his alcoholic nature and how he battled to overcome it. He eventually asks why she hung Gregory and not him. “You think I made a mistake?” she responds. He doesn’t.

From atop a crane, Tara ses a herd of walkers. She reports it to Rick, referring to him as “Mother Goose.” He questions the name and whether tshe has something to report.

“Horatio just hit its mark,” she tells him. “Right on schedule.” She radios to Jerry, who then starts a horn to attract the herd. Tara sees them turn and Rick gives her extra plans. when it’s settled, Alden explains that the Saviors who were supposed to deliver the ethanol have all gone missing. Rick insists he’ll protect them. “They work for you and you protect them, that sound familiar?” Alden asks.

Tara explains that the second siren hasn’t sounded and the herd is headed straight to the group moving logs. Daryl hears the walkers approaching and starts to put them down but there are too many. He alerts everyone. A Savior releases his end of a massive log, causing it to fall on Aaron’s arm. Daryl orders everyone help lift it off of him. They do but not before irreversible damage is done to Aaron’s arm.

Rick rushes in with a group just in time to save them. Kingdom, Saviors, and Hilltop group members unite to take down the herd. Rick decides to unload a bushel of logs onto the incoming herd.

At the camp, Enid preps Aaron to cut his arm off. Daryl helps her and she starts hacking. “You can do it,” Aaron tells her. Afterward, Daryl rushes to Carol to ask who was supposed to turn the herd. It was Justin, who is standing there. Daryl starts beating him and hits him in the head with a pot. Carol has to stop.

Later, Maggie and Michonne talk at the Hilltop, Maggie agrees to talk about “common laws” but she won’t give up her decision making power to do what’s best for her people. She has asked Jesus to load up the food for the Saviors. She has also released Earl from his cell and allowed him to work as a blacksmith. She changed her mind because her father, Hershel, was a drinker, too. His changes, however, made people better. She doesn’t regret what she did to Gregory, though.

At night, Justin talks to Rick and tells him he needs to keep his “dog” on a leash, in reference to Daryl. Rick approaches and tells him he knows the type. Justin used to be in the back of his cop car and blame others for his problems. Now, he is no longer welcome at the camp and must be gone by morning. Rick kicked him out.

In a tent, Aaron recovers from having his arm cut off. Rick tells Enid she did a good job. Rick talks to Aaron, who thanks him for opening his eyes to a new world. He explains this is the start of a whole new world and he’s glad to have been a part of it.

Elsewhere, Anne and Gabriel sit taking together. She asks about the woman he had her draw. “We don’t talk about your past but mine’s fair game?” he responds. She only doesn’t want to tell him secrets. “She was my organist at my church,” he explains. “I cared for her very much but I was afraid and I lost her.”

“I thought priests were celebit?” she asks.

“I’m a piscapalien,” he explains. She puts her hand inside his thigh and they start to kiss. He is supposed to be on watch, though.

Moments later, Rick takes a moment to look at the camp laughing and being merry around camp fires.

Carol asks Ezekiel if he still has the ring. He wants to drop to a knee to propose to her and he wrote a speech. She insists he doesn’t read it until later, though, as he slides the ring onto her finger.

Back at Negan’s cell, Rick explains how they overcame all of the obstacles from the episode. “When the day was done, they came together,” he says. “Not all of them but enough. They chose to be together.”

Negan chuckles. “That’s a real pretty picture you paint there, Rick,” Negan says. “When do I get to see it?”

“Never,” Rick tells him. “You’re gonna die behind these bars.”

“You think just because they had a little weenie roast that you’ve got all this on lock?” Negan asks. “When it finally goes to s—, and it will, you make sure you come back and tell me all about that day, too.”

“We’re thriving, without you,” Rick says. “Building a future just like I said we would.”

“Building it for who?” Negan asks. “Carl?”

“You don’t speak his name.”

“Your family’s gone Rick. Same as mine. That bridge is not the future. It’s a monument to the dead. You’re not saving the world, Rick. You’re just getting it ready for me.”

At the crane post, Anne sits crafting art. She looks to the sky after hearing something and sees the flash of her people’s helicopter lights in the distance and looks concerned.

Elsewhere, Justin walks with a bottle of liquor through the night. He finishes it and tosses it into the woods. Someone is watching him and he hears it, approaching with a machete dawn. After realizing he knows the people, he tells them they almost got themselves killed. Before their identity is revealed, he is pulled into the woods.

The episode ends.