‘The Walking Dead’ Recap With Spoilers: The Damned

From darkness, Rick fades into the screen. He is in the woods with Daryl.

Elsewhere, King Ezekiel awakens among smoke. Carol does the same. Somewhere else, Jesus stands with Tara and Morgan in the woods. They’re ready to go. As is Aaron.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new group is preparing weapons. A woman orders a man to move faster. He won’t so she orders a man named Huck to take his place. He is sent to pick up a cooler to start packing and drops the keys she tosses him. She takes out a radio and calls for “Little Roy” to no response. She reveals herself to be Maury. No one is responding. Not Little Roy or Jay Top. Only Todd responds and she orders him to lock the stairwell.

Rick’s army of cars come crashing into the location. Everyone gets out and starts shooting.

The Walking Dead credits take the screen.

Continued

Jesus, Morgan, Tara, and Diane prepare for a raid on the Satellite station. Jesus insists if a gun fires they won’t get in. Jesus tells her to ensure no one gets the chance to do that. Hilltoppers offer to help Morgan but he insists, “I don’t die.”

Carol rises up on the street with her gun beside her. Ezekiel gathers himself. Walkers are approaching their group. He pulls his sword from his cane to prepare to fight the herd pouring out of the pharmacy. Carol begins shooting. The Kingdom army get their weapons. Jerry kills them with his axe. He orders the others to “protect the king” but Ezekiel orders them to protect themselves. Carol is worried that their ambush will be ruined if the man they saw warns the outpost but Ezekiel insists they will catch him and execute their plan. Ezekiel gives orders, sending a man back to the Kingdom, and if there is trouble he is to unleash Shiva from her cage. They now march forward to the compound and to “certain victory.”

At the other Savior outpost, Aaron, Scott, Tobin, and others lay down gunfire. They spread out.

Meanwhile, Rick, Daryl, and others take out Saviors from a distance before raiding another compound. They are here to find guns.

Aaron’s shootout continues. Eric is unleashing bullets. Maury insists her people make an opening.

At the satellite station, Morgan bangs on the fence to attract walkers. Two Saviors head over to investigate. Diane hits them in the head with arrows almost simultaneously.

Tara, Jesus, and Morgan venture inside. They use silenced pistols to put down Saviors. Diane whistles the rest of the group in. Tara observes writing on the wall reading, “Tommy says ‘Kill the b—-es.”

Morgan’s small group posts up outside a door. He is accompanied by a nervous Hilltopper.

Continued

Rick looks at a map which should be leading him to guns. Daryl hasn’t found anything. He starts kicking a door to another room.

At the Savior outpost, it appears the Alexandrians are winning. Maury orders her men to push the survivors back because they’re to scared to move in. Scott tells them they have people coming to their right. Aaron orders everyone to stay put and pin them, “it takes care of itself, that’s the plan!”

In the satellite station, Eduardo is ordering the group to hold.

Tobin is ordered to move in. Eric wants to go in place of Tobin. Scott offers to cover him. Aaron wanted him to stand down but he doesn’t.

Morgan is holding everyone. Jesus drops his hold signal. The raid sees Saviors dying in their bedrooms.

Eric is moving in. He’s aggressively shooting.

Morgan’s door opens. Saviors come running around the corner and shoot all three men, including Morgan.

Continued

Daryl tosses his crossbow into a ventilation shaft. Rick and Morgan go through it. They are on the last floor. Daryl doesn’t believe Dwight’s note to have been accurate. Rick suggests splitting up to search for the guns.

At the station, Jesus and Tara move to another room together. They find a man begging for mercy. He has peed himself. “My name’s Dean,” he said, insisting he is not one of them. Jesus wants to deal with the guy instead of Tara killing him. Tara heads back to the gunfire. She learns Morgan is missing. Diane tells them to stay put and plans to signal them when it’s clear.

Tara interrogates the man. “I’m just a worker,” he said. He was bought here from the Sanctuary and forced to leave his family. Jesus doesn’t want to shoot him. Tara questions the man and wants him dead. Jesus knows she is here for get revenge for Denise. A gunshot gets their attention and the man gets the drop on Jesus. He has a gun to his head now and Tara is trying to get a shot. The man steps on Maggie’s medicine which Tara had found. He is confident he can take them as hostages and escape. He takes aim at Tara but Jesus gets the gun from him and frees himself. The man is on the ground, telling Jesus he won’t do it. Jesus knocks him out and ties him up. Tara wants him dead and questions Jesus on Abraham, Glenn, and Denise. A radio calls for “evac.”

Diane calls them out of the room and they flea. Jesus leads them out, leaving Morgan behind with the two dead Hilltoppers. Morgan sees the men in their final moments and slowly gets up. The combat gear saved him. He takes the men’s guns and heads back into the station.

Continued

Meanwhile, Aaron continues to exchange gunfire with Saviors at their outpost. Dead Saviors start to rise up as walkers. Maury realizes Alexandria doesn’t have to move in and gets bit in her neck.

In the woods, Jerry takes out a walker. It is covered in a foreign substance. They don’t know what it is. Carol insists everyone be prepared for the Saviors to be aware of their arrival. “We shall be ready, regardless,” Ezekiel said.

“What’s about to happen, it’s not just a few walkers,” Carol said. “You know that, right?” Ezekiel insists he knows but questions whether he feels the supreme confidence or it is his job to convey such.

“Fake it ’til you make it, baby,” Ezekiel said. “I am king because I have provided a light to guide my people forward in the darkness.” There will be no fantasies of failure this day.

Daniel calls them over to analyze some blood. Carol realizes they must have hit the man who attacked them and, thus, is moving slowly. “We move forward,” Ezekiel said. “As we move the very world forward.”

Daryl kicks through a door. He slowly and quietly closes behind him before moving through some office space. Inside, he finds a sandwich and handcuffs, remembering his holding at the Sanctuary.

Elsewhere in the same building, Rick checks door ways as he walks down a hall. He comes to bedroom. It’s empty. Then another just as he is attacked from behind. The two exchange blows and Rick’s gun is kicked away. Still, he gets the upper hand and begins chocking the man. The man insists there are no guns here but Rick sees where he looked and concludes that’s where the guns are before using the shelf supports to finish the man.

Morgan marches through the compound and shoots down enemies. He remembers his conversation with Rick where Rick promises he is sure they can beat the Saviors. He runs out of ammo in one gun.

Outside, Jesus leads everyone to the door and orders everyone to wait for the enemies to fire first. One man comes out and points a gun at the group. He is ordered to surrender and does just that. He orders more men out and they drop their guns, too. Tara tells Jesus that even if Maggie listens to him, Rick will listen to her, and these people will die.

Morgan continues his pursuit of all these man. Shooting them all along the way and chasing others down. He comes to some sunlight and has to adjust to the sight of Jesus holding everyone at gunpoint. He remember Rick ordering him to kill everyone. At the time, he promised “where there is life, there’s possibility. He sees Jared, who killed Benjamin, and presses a gun to his chest. Jesus orders him to wait. Eduardo takes a photo of the Saviors as Morgan argues with Jesus. Morgan disagrees but allows them to live.

Continued

Rick finds a kid’s playroom and searches it. He sees a baby in a cradle with “Gracie” painted on the wall beside it. He looks at himself in the mirror as he breaks down.

In the woods, Carol comes upon some blood on a leaf. She guides the group down the man’s trail. They come to find Shiva eating him.

The shootout at the outpost continues. An Alexandrian is shot beside Eric, as are several others. He watches them die before continuing to shoot. He takes another vantage point as Aaron does the same. The Saviorsare moving up. Aaron fends some away from his boyfriend. He hops in a car and runs some Saviors over. Aaron gets to Eric and discovers he has been shot in the head and tries to rush him to safety.

The Kingdom surrounds Ezekiel and Shiva in the woods. He rallies the troops and insists they have achieved certain victory. Jerry is holding the man’s radio. “Carson, we’re on the move, taking active measures,” a man says. The Saviors know they are coming.

“Indeed they do,” Ezekiel calls out, raising his sword.

Rick enters yet another room in search of guns. He comes upon a photo of a family. A man enters the room. He has a gun drawn on Rick. It’s Morales from Season 1. He insists Atlanta was a long time ago. “It’s over, Rick,” Morales said. “I called the Saviors back. They’re coming.”

Meanwhile, Daryl is deep in thought, Aaron is struggling with Eric, Morgan is struggling to accept whether they should let the Saviors live or not, Jesus is contemplating his decision, Tara is unhappy about their choice, Ezekiel continues his gleeful march, and Carol walks somewhat happily by his side.

Meanwhile, Morales cocks his gun and continues to aim at Rick.