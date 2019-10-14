The Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: We Are The End Of The World

The episode starts 7 years ago with a woman waking up in a car accident Her horn has lured some walkers to her. As she tries to escape, the walkers surround her and eventually eat her completely. Among the herd is Alpha, walking with a younger Lydia, covered in blood to blend in with the dead. When Lydia gets scared, Alpha starts killing walkers and flees. They find sanctuary in a nearby building, greeted by a man with a mask who doesn’t want them there. They are allowed to stay the night. This is how Alpha met Beta.

In the present timeline, Beta and Alpha talk about their enemies and the fear they will have of them. Beta’s loyalty is briefly questioned but he is with her and takes orders.

In the past, Alpha explains to Beta that she and her daughter don’t mean harm. They stay one night and are allowed to wash up.

In the present, Gamma and her sister walk with a herd. Her sister is nervous and begins to take in some sun, acting differently than the group. Gamma declares that she should have left her sister behind.

In the past, Alpha cleans Lydia in a bath tub. Lydia is scared by the sound of walkers but Alpha insists she just listen to it. They look through supplies and eat. Beta explains that he doesn’t want to hear Alpha singing and that the sound f the dead is the only sound he never wants to end.

In the present, Gamma’s sister causes a zombie to attack her but Beta kills it. Beta says she will pay for this. Later, at their camp, the sister remembers that her son is with Hilltop now and declares “he’s with them in a better place.” Alpha calls someone off of killing her.

In the past, Lydia tells Alpha that she wants to be like her. Alpha is thrilled and tells her to stop calling her “mama.”

Back to the present, Alpha meets with the young Whisperer who gave up baby. She orders her to remove her mask and kneel. Alpha grabs the young girls head and prompts a scream heard throughout the camp but ultimately pardons her. Other Whisperers question whether they should go back to the other communities. Beta questions why this woman got to live but Alpha promises the pack will be reminded of their lives soon.

In the past, Alpha and Beta’s little sanctuary is overrun with a small group of walkers. They enjoy killing them together. Together, the start cutting off the deads’ skin and come up with their nicknames “B” and “A”. When she tries to see his face under the mask, he demands she leave at sunrise and not come back.

At the camp, Gamma and her sister talk about Alpha showing mercy. Alpha lied about not crying when she lost her daughter and said that her daughter died.

When the satellite crashes through the sky, the pack starts to scatter. The mother who lost her son suddenly attacks Alpha, causing the group to get riled up. The herd closes in and the group pulls the woman off of Alpha. The woman’s sister saves Alpha and they leave the woman at the bottom of the pile to get eaten.

Later, Alpha questions Gamma on whether or not she regrets letting her sister die. Gamma remains loyal to Alpha. Beta questions Alpha about why she is calm after losing three people and many more of the dead. Alpha rules, “There is clarity amid the chaos.”

In the night, Alpha anoints the woman a “Gamma” officially and the group praises her. Beta is not thrilled.

The next day, Gamma questions Beta’s feelings about her. They both claim to be “empty as Alpha wants.” Beta goes off looking for Alpha.

In the past, Lydia is wandering around reciting, “We’re all monsters now.” Alpha looks for her and finds photos of Beta with his face scratched out of all of them. Beta finds her and is mad that she wandered here. She kills a man who is wearing the t-shirt Beta wears today and Lydia ultimately stops him from killing her. Alpha begs him to stay with her and they declare, “We are the end of the world.” She looks at his face and seems to understand why he keeps a mask on. Beta doesn’t want to leave the dead man behind and she declares her won’t have to, so he peels the man’s face off, and wears it today.

Meanwhile the present sees Beta discovering Alpha’s lie about Lydia. Alpha pleads with him to keep Lydia’s life a secret and he will. She declares that the enemy has crossed the border and they will go back to strike with the pack watching.