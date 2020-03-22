The Walking Dead Will Reveal How Carol and Negan Plotted to Kill Alpha

Audiences will soon learn exactly how Carol (Melissa McBride) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) devised a plan to murder Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton), a plot revealed in “Walk With Us” when Negan presented Carol with Alpha’s decapitated and zombified head. “Took you long enough,” Carol said, finally being identified as the culprit who set Negan free from jail earlier this season in “Silence the Whisperers.” Carol and Negan will interact further and viewers will start to understand how their secret scheme came together in “Look at the Flowers,” the episode following Sunday’s Michonne (Danai Gurira) sendoff “What We Become.”

“From the fact that Carol comes in, they clearly had a plan, and we’ll explore this in episodes to come, but Negan being Negan, how do you really kind of control where he’s at? And it’s always important for me with that character to be true to Negan,” showrunner Angela Kang told Entertainment Weekly of Negan infiltrating the Whisperers. “Negan has a selfishness problem at the end of the day. I think he is somebody who has been trying to redeem himself, but there is that edge, and he’s so interesting to me in the fact that he sometimes lives in that gray area.”

Negan ultimately decided to murder Alpha when she was ready to kill daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy), someone Negan put himself at risk to save in “Silence the Whisperers.”

“Is he a hero? Is he an antihero? Does he go back and forth? Negan still has road to travel, even in his own attempts to redeem himself,” Kang noted. “And so there are ways in which the respect that Alpha showed him for somebody who was trapped in a jail cell and picking tomatoes and wanting to be something more — there’s something really seductive about that to somebody like Negan. And so we always wanted to play that complicated layer with all of it.”

Asked about specifics surrounding Carol and Negan’s plan, Kang said, “That will be revealed. I won’t say anything about it now.”

Carol and Negan just might butt heads over their deal in “Look at the Flowers,” where Negan will find himself confronted by Daryl (Norman Reedus) for the third time this season.

“There are some very cool scenes coming up for Negan with our big characters, which I’m really excited for people to see,” Kang told The Hollywood Reporter. “And now Carol has gotten her revenge — but revenge is complicated. It’s obviously going to be something that plays out for her. Did it satisfy that itch, or is there something else at the end of this road?”

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays on AMC.