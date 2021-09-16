The Walking Dead Reveals Stunning Governor Variant Covers (Exclusive)

The Walking Dead has produced some of comics (and television’s) most memorable moments, and now the talented Birthright art team of Andrei Bressan and Adriano Lucas are bringing one of those legendary moments to life in a stunning set of new variant covers. We’ve got your exclusive first look at the action-packed Walking Dead Deluxe connecting variant covers, which will appear as variants to The Walking Dead Deluxe issues #25 through #30. Each issue recreates one slice of the battle between Rick Grimes and the survivors in the prison and The Governor, and you can check out all of the covers starting on the next slide.

The Walking Dead Deluxe presents the series by Robert Kirkman, Charlie Adlard, and Dave McCaig in full color for the first time, and also includes cutting room floor commentary, revelations, pinups, and more exclusive details.

You can check out all of the connecting covers and what issues they are attached to below

The Walking Dead Deluxe #25 CVR E Bressan & Lucas (JUL219585)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #26 CVR C Bressan & Lucas (SEP210216)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #27 CVR C Bressan & Lucas (SEP210219)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #28 CVR C Bressan & Lucas (OCT210190)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #29 CVR C Bressan & Lucas (OCT210194)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #30 CVR C Bressan & Lucas (look for information in the next Previews catalogue)

The Walking Dead Deluxe #25 will be available at comic book shops and digital platforms including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, comiXology, and Google Play on Wednesday, October 20th, and you can check out the individual covers and the full connecting cover starting on the next slide!

