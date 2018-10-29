‘The Walking Dead’ Hints At A Richonne Pregnancy Again

The Walking Dead seems to be teasing a baby in Rick and Michonne’s future, once again.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×04 follow. Major spoilers!

Sunday night’s The Obliged episode saw Michonne spending a considerable amount of time with Negan at his jail cell. The show’s former villain demanded conversation, which lead to him revealing some important details from his backstory, but also prompted Michonne to talk about her past and possibly her future.

“Yeah, we do what we need to to get s— done but you get a kick out of it,” Michonne told Negan. “Me? I’m trying everyday to make things better.” She is trying to bring people together, making sacrifices and compromising. “I do get strength from the dead but I live for the living…My sons are gone but this world is going to be better for my daughter an every other child that comes in to it.”

The tease of a baby came at the end of that line: “every other child that comes in to [the world].” This statement comes on the heels of Rick telling Michonne he was ready to have a new baby with her in the preceding episode.

According to Michonne actress Danai Gurira, Rick and Michonne would be leading by example if they do bring a child into the world. “Well, I mean, possibly,” Gurira told ComicBook.com. “And I think for them it really is practicing what they’re preaching. This is what they’re believing in. I think it’s also something very healing for both of them, to really put their minds to work.”

When asked by ComicBook.com if Rick is still ready to repopulate the world with Michonne despite losing his son Carl in the previous season, Rick actor Andrew Lincoln laughed, “I think that’s all they’ve been doing during the hiatus!”

Long before the days where Carl Grimes was killed off, Lincoln expressed interest in his character helping to repopulate the world in a separate interview. “Oh, yeah. Without a doubt,” Lincoln said. “I think the whole point is to start again and to restart and it’s about the future, and it’s obviously the next generation and, as far as we can tell, we’re outnumbered undead to human a lot. It is about repopulating the world. I think that they make a terrific couple and I don’t think he would hesitate. Also, maybe in a couple of episodes time, there may be a jump ahead in the curve and maybe setting themselves to that job at hand.”

