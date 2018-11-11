‘The Walking Dead’: Andrew Lincoln’s Final Days on Set Revealed in New Photos

AMC has debuted a collection of photos from Andrew Lincoln‘s final days as Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead.

Included in the gallery is a goodbye hug from Negan star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and a candid moment of Daryl Dixon star Norman Reedus tickling Lincoln’s feet during filming on his final scene of the series.

“The very last scene that we shot, he’s supposed to smile. He was supposed to smile, and it was a close-up. So I kept sneaking in and tickling his feet and making him smile on this one line,” Reedus told EW.

“And I thought it was funny. And he liked it. He kept asking me to keep doing it. So the last scene that he shot on this show, I’m below camera tickling his feet.”

Lincoln was sent off from the flagship series with cameo appearances from former co-stars Jon Bernthal (Shane), Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha), and Scott Wilson (Hershel), who returned alongside voiceover cameos from Lennie James (Morgan), Sarah Wayne Callies (Lori Grimes), Emily Kinney (Beth), and Michael Cudlitz (Abraham).

Both Lincoln and Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple have since confirmed Lincoln is off the mothership series for good.

Rick Grimes will next reappear in a trilogy of television movies to debut on AMC, the first of which will bring answers surrounding Rick’s disappearance after being rescued by Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) and the mysterious helicopter in the closing moments of his last episode.

That film, now being readied for a 2019 production start, will be part of an all-new story for Rick and will not be what Lincoln called “just longer episodes.”

“It was a compromise because I didn’t want to be disingenuous to fans, but then of course, I didn’t want to give away the story,” Lincoln told the New York Times of his widely-reported last episodes.

“It was a concern that we start saying one thing and people are anticipating a death, and we don’t give them that. You can’t please all people all of the time. That’s why I try to stay out of reading about things like that. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be able to get out of bed in the morning.”

AMC has yet to announce a premiere date for the first Rick Grimes movie. The Walking Dead Season Nine premieres new episodes Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.