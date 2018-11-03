‘The Walking Dead’ Star Melissa McBride Bids an Emotional Farewell to Andrew Lincoln

Veteran The Walking Dead star Melissa McBride became emotional when speaking to Access about the departure of Rick Grimes star Andrew Lincoln, who she hopes and expects to see return to the series “in a different capacity.”

“It’s very strange, it’s about as surreal as having survived this long. It’s surreal to say goodbye to Andy in that way,” McBride said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“But I understand why and I’m very happy for him that he can spend more time with his family and do some things [outside The Walking Dead] — maybe even come back to the show in a different capacity. If he wanted to direct, I think that would be fantastic.”

Lincoln, whose last episode as Rick Grimes premieres Sunday, has already returned to set to shadow a director in anticipation of making his first directorial effort on this series in Season Ten.

“I don’t know. I just feel like it’s not — I don’t like goodbyes, so I don’t want to think this is forever,” a teary-eyed McBride said. “But he’s a friend, I know I’ll see him again, and I would love to have him come back on the show in some capacity. I don’t want to think this is goodbye.”

Co-star Norman Reedus and director-producer Greg Nicotero are on record saying the show remains on course in a post-Rick Grimes world, sentiments Lincoln himself agrees with.

“The energy is very different without Andy. I mean, he is a presence that is noticeably missed,” McBride said, before pointing out the star looks well-rested following the end of his eight-year tenure as series lead. “He looks like he did in Season One. He got some rest and, wow, he looks like a baby again.”

“But we’re holding it together,” she added, “and I think we learned a lot from Andy in the years [he’s been on the show] — he taught us all a lot.”

Showrunner Angela Kang confirmed Sunday’s episode is Lincoln’s last of the flagship series, but mounting evidence suggests Rick Grimes may not yet meet his end.

Lincoln’s sendoff episode, “What Comes After,” debuts Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.