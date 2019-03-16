‘The Walking Dead’: Heartbreaking Rick Grimes Easter Egg Spotted

A Walking Dead fan has spotted a heartbreaking Easter egg in promotional photos released ahead of Sunday’s 914, ‘Scars,’ which shows a pregnant Michonne (Danai Gurira) wearing the same jacket worn by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in 902, ‘The Bridge.’ Split between the past and the present, ‘Scars’ revisits the eight-something months after Rick’s disappearance, showing for the first time a Michonne carrying son RJ (Antony Azor).

As revealed by the opening minutes of the episode, previously released by AMC, another Rick Grimes call back comes when Michonne uncovers Rick’s Colt Python washed ashore in a riverbank. Rick is referenced again when Daryl (Norman Reedus) engages with Rick and Michonne’s daughter, Judith (Cailey Fleming), who asks Daryl what Rick would do with the new threat facing the runaway group comprised of Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Henry (Matt Lintz), and Lydia (Cassady McClincy).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Michonne pregnant and wearing Rick’s jacket?! No I am not okay don’t even bother asking #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/5kXGXrC0Xx — Patrick (@DrPresidentPat) March 11, 2019

“We started setting up really at the beginning of the season that this was something that Michonne and Rick [were interested in]. In episode 3, they go, ‘Well, let’s maybe start planning for the future in other ways,’” showrunner Angela Kang previously told EW of the surprise RJ reveal in 906, set six years after Rick’s presumed death.

“That was part of their hopefulness, that they believed that they could build a world where children could thrive. The kind of tragedy of it is that Rick was not around to see this happen. But for Michonne, it’s just another person that she is fighting for, and that she wants to keep safe, but it’s part of what plays into some of the philosophy and decisions behind how Alexandria is run, which is a big part of the story going forward for the season.”

An explanation behind Michonne’s stoic attitude and Alexandria’s new status quo — the community has been unaccepting of strangers in the years since Rick’s disappearance, for good reason — will be revealed in ‘Scars,’ which answers burning questions behind Michonne and Daryl’s matching ‘X’ scars and the dark secret they share.

“They have obviously, in the six years that have passed, faced some probably human foes that have affected the way that they deal with new people and their level of trust,” Kang teased in November.

The Walking Dead 914, ‘Scars,’ premieres Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!