The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes In Memoriam Merchandise Announced for San Diego Comic-Con

Skybound on Monday unveiled Walking Dead merchandise commemorating Rick Grimes, who was killed off in the penultimate issue of creator Robert Kirkman’s comic book in June. The merchandise will be available exclusively at San Diego Comic-Con.

A commemorative shirt features Rick’s silhouette, in the shape of a statue remembering the fallen Alexandria leader, surrounded by the speech an older Carl Grimes reads to daughter Andrea at the end of the book’s final issue. The shirt is priced at $25.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Signed prints of issue 192, autographed by Kirkman and artist Charlie Adlard, will be available for purchase at the price of $192. The limited, numbered edition of just 192 copies features an exclusive label featuring a tribute image of Rick, borrowed from the memorial cover that adorned the issue when it was re-released for a second printing.

Both the shirt and the autographed issue #192 will be available only at Skybound’s booth.

Also available during Comic-Con is a Rick’s sheriff badge pin, which contains the words “Rest in Peace” and “2003-2019,” the years The Walking Dead was published. The enamel pin will cost $10.

Skybound will also offer four hard wood custom skate decks themed to The Walking Dead, each a limited edition of 200.

Represented on the decks are the covers of issue #48, featuring Rick, issue #19 (J. Scott Campbell 15th anniversary blind bag variant), featuring Michonne, and the three-piece issues #97-99 that comprised the first three parts of “Something to Fear,” featuring Negan and Lucille. The fourth is a stickers variant featuring custom graphics from across the series’ history.

In addition, Skybound announced a Jason Edmiston Eye Print Set, each carried in one-of-a-kind hand-embellished envelopes. Part of the “Eyes Without a Face” series, the limited edition of 193 pieces will offer signed and numbered sets.

The prints, featuring closeups of Rick, Carl, Michonne, the Governor and Negan, can be found at the Skybound booth.

AMC will bring return to Hall H Friday, July 19 for its Walking Dead Season 10 presentation, where the network will unveil the first look at the coming season. Panel guests include stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Ryan Hurst, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Avi Nash, Nadia Hilker, Eleanor Matsuura and Cailey Fleming alongside chief content officer Scott Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang, and executive producers Kirkman, Dave Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero.