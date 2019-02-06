‘The Walking Dead’ Puts Missing Rick Grimes on a Milk Carton

Rick Grimes may no longer be the leading man of AMC’s The Walking Dead, but that doesn’t mean he’s completely gone from the franchise as a whole. Not only is Andrew Lincoln’s character getting his own trilogy of feature films on AMC, but he’s now popping up on one of The Walking Dead’s mobile games – if you can find him.

On Tuesday night, The Walking Dead shared a new image on Twitter depicting the heroic Sheriff Grimes on a milk carton, getting his face out to the public in hopes that he will be found.

“Have you seen this man,” asks the tweet. “Find Rick Grimes in TWD: Our World.”

On the actual Walking Dead TV series, Rick is thought by most to have died in the bridge explosion. Some of his closest allies hold onto the belief that he’s still alive, though. Which explains Daryl living in the woods for a period of time. He spent his time trying to track down what might have happened to his brother after the explosion, but we all know he would never get too far in his search. It’s hard to track the path of a helicopter.

Sadly, this advertisement isn’t for the show, so there isn’t much of a chance of some massive, coordinated search for Rick Grimes. Not only do the majority of people still living believe that Rick has been dead for years, but they also don’t really have the means to mass produce milk cartons, let alone print someone’s picture on them.

Instead, this advertisement is for an event in The Walking Dead: Our World, a mobile AR game that lets players see the world of The Walking Dead all around them. In the new event, you can try and track down Rick Grimes by moving around in real life.

The Walking Dead TV series returns for the back half of its ninth season on February 10, 2019 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.