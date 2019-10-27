The Walking Dead Star Teases Rick Grimes Movie Explores “Other Worlds” in TWD Universe

The Walking Dead star Pollyanna McIntosh, the only TWD star thus far confirmed to be appearing alongside Andrew Lincoln‘s Rick Grimes in the franchise’s first movie, says we’ll explore “other worlds” in TWD Universe when we learn what happened to the disappeared Rick. Lincoln’s time with the mothership series ended in Season 9, where a gravely wounded Rick was fished from a river by Anne (McIntosh) after exploding a bridge to halt a walker horde. Rick was then flown away from Virginia aboard a helicopter we’ve since learned belongs to a shadowy organization known as “CRM,” whose three-circle symbol represents three intertwined civilizations in the apocalypse.

“We need to know what happened to Rick. There are a lot of other worlds going on,” McIntosh said at Fandemic Tour Houston. “There’s three movies planned, and it would make sense that Jadis-slash-Anne-slash-whatever’s next, would be in the first movie. It’s gonna be a theatrical release, it’s gonna be a big old doo-dah day, which is great.”

One of these so far unseen other worlds could be Philadelphia, as hinted by the first teaser for TWD movie released during San Diego Comic-Con in July.

The Walking Dead previously screened in theaters when AMC’s “Survival Sunday,” the first-ever crossover between the mothership show and spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, presented TWD‘s Season 8 finale and Fear‘s Season 4 premiere back-to-back in theaters as part of a one-night special event.

The ever-expanding world of TWD is suited for the big screen, according to McIntosh, who recently made her directorial debut with Darlin’.

“I remember seeing one of the episodes when we crossed over with Fear, where we were in theaters with the episode of Walking Dead that crossed over into the Fear the Walking Dead episode where Morgan crossed over, and it was so cool seeing it on a big screen like that,” she said. “I mean, it just suits it, because it’s shot on film, like so few things are now. So I’m excited about doing that, and that’s all I can really say.”

McIntosh offered one last tease, adding audiences will learn more about the “A” and “B” labeling system used so far to classify Rick, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam).

“I just know that everyone wants to know about ‘As’ and ‘Bs,’ and I want to share it with everyone,” McIntosh said. “I want to be able to talk about it.”

TWD chief content officer Scott Gimple, writer-producer on the still-untitled movie trilogy, confirmed the movie would answer questions behind the helicopter community and the “As and Bs” when the project was first announced in November 2018. The movie will unfold the “vast mythology” behind CRM, which next plays a role in the untitled third Walking Dead series debuting on AMC in Spring 2020.

AMC and distributor Universal Pictures have not yet revealed release dates for The Walking Dead films.

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.