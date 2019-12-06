The Walking Dead Star Says Rick Grimes Movies Are Still Happening

In a quick update on the Walking Dead movies featuring the return of Andrew Lincoln‘s return as Rick Grimes, Lincoln’s co-star Pollyanna McIntosh reports the movies are “still happening.” Little has been learned about the still-untitled TWD movie since chief content officer and screenwriter Scott Gimple first announced plans for a movie trilogy in November 2018, immediately following Lincoln’s exit from the mothership television show after nine seasons: Gimple told ComicBook.com in September he’s “close to telling more soon,” adding talent has been working “really, really hard” behind the scenes. In a video message sent from Los Angeles, McIntosh says the movies are still a go and she’s anxious to reprise Jadis-slash-Anne:

“I just wanted to let you know that I can’t talk about the Rick Grimes movies and that, but they are still happening,” McIntosh says in a video published to Instagram. “And I’m looking forward to probably being a part of them. Just know that you guys are kind of waiting out there, and I’m waiting, too. And looking forward. That’s it from a little bird in la la land.”

Gimple previously confirmed McIntosh’s involvement as Anne was aboard the CRM-branded helicopter that flew a gravely wounded Rick to parts unknown. A brief teaser trailer premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in July hinted Rick was relocated to Philadelphia, which could be the site of one of three intertwined civilizations represented by CRM.

In October, McIntosh hinted the movie side of the franchise will open up so-far unseen other worlds in TWD Universe. The actress also expects “a lot of action and adventure, twists, as per usual.”

“I’m sure there will be new walkers to see, because this is in a different place,” she said in a recent interview. “And as we’ve seen with Jadis before, she had these weaponized walkers unlike any we’ve seen before, so I’m excited to see what [TWD special effects makeup artist Greg] Nicotero comes up with in that regard and these new versions of walkers that we’ll be able to see.”

When opening up about his plans for the movie trilogy with The Hollywood Reporter, a famously secretive Gimple said the Rick Grimes movie will be largely standalone and appeal to a broad audience.

“It’s a different thing, and I think in some ways it’s about the completeness of the story, fulfilling the character of Rick Grimes and taking people on a bit of a thrill-ride, to boot,” Gimple said, adding the movies will “honor the fans of the show” while acting as a “crazy zombie movie” for moviegoers unfamiliar with the ten-season television series.

A release date for The Walking Dead movie has not been announced. The movies will release into theaters under distributor Universal Pictures.

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23, 2020 on AMC.