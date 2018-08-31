‘The Walking Dead’: 10-Minute Video Showcases Transformation of Rick Grimes

The Walking Dead has put Rick Grimes through enough to force evolution upon him, as seen in a Transformation video.

The Transformation of Rick Grimes, a video made by YouTube user Infinitex, showcases the former Atlanta sheriff’s journey from the moments where it started in the first episode of AMC’s zombie show. As the story goes, Rick’s journey pitted him against the Governor, introduced him to police officers holing up in an Atlanta hospital, crowned him the leader of Alexandria, and saw him overcome all sorts of obstacles.

Along the way, Rick has made plenty of friends who he now considers family, which is valuable seeing as he has lost all of his blood relatives.In the year since the video was published, The Transformation of Rick Grimes has garnered nearly half of a million views.

Heading into Season Nine, fans are gearing up to lose Rick Grimes as Andrew Lincoln is set to walk away from the show before 2018’s eight episode run concludes.

“My relationship with this part is far from over,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic Con, as seen in the video at this link. “The strange thing about being here was the fact that I think it really hit me [at San Diego Comic Con] because of the relationship that the show has with the fans here. As soon as it finished, the panel, I walked off the stage, it was more profound — my sadness — the actually wrapping up on the show. The show, I was so proud of the where the story was going and where the season was going. It’s a brilliant launching pad I think, the episode that I leave, into the rest of this incredible season. All of that was more than just ‘Oh, I’m pleased that I’ve completed it.’ This was, ‘Oh, f—.’ I’m leaving.”

