Andrew Lincoln’s Violent Excitement For ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8B

Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln is excited for The Walking Dead‘s upcoming episodes for a few reasons but one of them sounds intensely violent.

“I got to play with a lot of the old guard,” Lincoln told EW. “I got to lean back in with Michonne, with Morgan, with Daryl, and it just felt that there was some interesting movement in the back eight episodes. And unexpected storytelling.” However, the real reason came out when Lincoln mentioned Rick’s pursuit of the show’s current villain; “I also got to hunt Negan with an ax, which is always great fun,” Lincoln said.

Of course, Lincoln’s Rick hunting Negan with said ax might contradict Carl’s farewell message to be delivered in full in Sunday’s Mid-Season Eight premiere episode. Carl Grimes actor Chandler Riggs opened up about his character’s parting words while speaking to Comicbook.com. “He knows that there is something after the war,” Riggs said. “It’s not just killing and killing and killing and killing. There’s got to be some sort of hope for Judith and for Maggie’s baby and everyone.”

Such a message from Carl will be pivotal heading into the back half of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season as Rick’s singular motive through the season has been to kill Negan. Will he finally change his perspective of the war’s resolution? “While the first half was action packed and very kinetic with lots of separate stories, my experience with the back eight was a much more character-driven, psychologically challenging journey for Rick and what he’s standing for,” Lincoln went on. “What does he stand for? Who has he become up to this point? It’s a reevaluation of who he is and what he’s capable of becoming.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.