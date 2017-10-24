‘The Walking Dead’ Director Addresses Why Rick Was Taking Polaroids

Ricks’ master plan against the Saviors and their Sanctuary worked like a charm, but it is what he did as he left that caught fan’s eyes.

The leader of Alexandria Rick Grimes was seen taking polaroids as he left the now Zombie infested Sanctuary, and as Walking Dead director Greg Nicotero teases, it probably involves everyone’s favorite man to hate Negan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You’ll get a chance to learn about that down the road a little bit, but you know Negan’s guys would take Polaroids of the devastation that they left when in season 6 Glenn and Heath see the Polaroids of all the people that Negan had killed. So I wouldn’t be surprised if Rick is intending on gathering his own set of Polaroids of some damage that they inflicted upon Negan,” Nicotero told EW.

That sense of revenge mirrors the overall theme of this season, after a season’s worth of having their necks under the boot of Negan and the saviors. It’s part of the reason why the sight of all those cars coming towards the Sanctuary resonates so much with fans, finally seeing their heroes unite and mount a comeback.

“Yeah, because they’re all spread out at their different outposts,” Nicotero said. “One of the things about this episode is it’s a very quiet episode. There’s not a lot of talking until they get to the Sanctuary. And then we get to the Sanctuary and you have Negan, and I’d laugh out loud every time Jeffrey walks out and he goes, “Hey, I see you brought your mud flaps.”

While the Season Eight premiere was worth the wait, Nicotero feels they laid the groundwork for an even better rest of the season.

“It’s thrilling and it’s exciting,” Nicotero said. “When I watched the final cut of this episode, I was so thrilled because all I could say is, I want to know what happens next! We’ve really set it up for an opportunity to propel us forward in a way that we’ve never done before.”