‘The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman Comments On Lauren Cohan Negotiations

The Walking Dead cast is still without Lauren Cohan for season 9, and who better to ask about that situation than the show’s creator.

The rest of the cast is locked up for the upcoming 9th season, but Cohan has yet to reach a deal with AMC. During an interview with Screen Junkies Kirkman was asked about the negotiations, and he was a bit hesitant to get into that topic.

“Oh, I’m not commenting on that in any way,” Kirkman said. “What’s going on…I have no idea, I’m just gonna drink this water. But, I mean, Lauren is an amazing actor, and unfortunately, a lot of things have leaked out into the press but, things are still very much ongoing.”

The two sides have yet to reach an agreement, as Cohan reportedly sought to have her pay raised to be closer to co-stars Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus. According to those reports, AMC has offered Cohan a modest salary increase as part of a longer-term deal, but that has been rejected, and sources have said Cohan’s camp has been displeased with those lowball offers thus far.

Adding more fuel to the fire is the fact that Cohan boarded ABC’s upcoming drama pilot Whiskey Cavalier.

While things aren’t progressing like either camp wants at the moment, Walking Dead producer Scott Gimple is confident that even with the pilot commitment, the two sides will work something out.

“We’ve had people do other shows and other gigantic movies that take America by storm,” Gimple told THR. “We’re figuring it out with each other and trying to let people be able to do other things and stick around. I shan’t even entertain the thought.”

Gimple has since been promoted to chief content officer of the Walking Dead brand for AMC and will hand over the showrunner position to producer and writer Angela Kang with season 9.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.