The Walking Dead’s Ross Marquand Shows Off A Bald New Look

The Walking Dead star Ross Marquand has taken on a brand new look, one which fans of the AMC zombie series have become scarily familiar with. Taking off Samantha Morton’s Alpha villain, leader of the Whisperers, the show’s Aaron actor has now adopted a completely bald look, along with shedding the beard which had him looking like the comic book version of Rick Grimes.

Marquand went on Instagram to share his new look. “New dome, who dis?” he wrote on the photo. Naturally, the comment section began speculating whether or not this means Aaron has reached the end of his road on The Walking Dead. It’s not necessarily an indication of Aaron’s death, especially seeing as The Walking Dead is filming its Season 10 episodes very much out of order. How the series will accommodate the new look, though? That’s still a big question mark.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out Marquand’s new look below!

View this post on Instagram New dome, who dis? A post shared by Ross Marquand (@rossmarquand) on Jul 24, 2019 at 4:02pm PDT

Maybe Aaron is just going through some stuff and decided it was time for a new look? According to Daryl actor Norman Reedus at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, a lot of the characters are going through some difficult times mentally. “There’s a whole lot of people losing their s— this season,” Reedus said. “There’s a lot of paranoia this year. The threat is right next to us and you can’t tell who’s who.”

The speculation can go on endlessly — is Aaron dead? Will Aaron act undercover and pose as a Whisperer? Did he simply experience some sort of mental lapse and shave his head? Are we looking too much into this and it’ll turn out to not mean much at all?

Share your thoughts and theories in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season on October 6.