The Walking Dead’s Scott Gimple Promises Rick Movie Will Be “Amazing”

The Walking Dead fans have been longing for information about Andrew Lincoln‘s return to Rick Grimes for years now, let alone the movie itself or even a release date. However, the powers that be behind-the-scenes of The Walking Dead universe have been hard at work on the story of th first movie, going through a couple of drafts now and making sure the story of it all is delivered in its most polished and satisfying form possible. Now, The Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple is making some big promises about the movie in saying he expects it to be “amazing.”

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Gimple was not asked about the movie as the answer is often similar, especially as 2020 has presented a burden of uncertainty for productions. The same can be said for Gimple’s talk with Insider’s Kirsten Acuna. When Acuna asked Gimple about the future of the Dead universe, Gimple dove into movie talk unprompted, which is always a welcome endeavor as far as the fans (or us journalists looking for exciting new information to share) are concerned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ll give you some things that are hardly definitive, but I just want to reiterate. We are continuing to work on the movie. It is happening,” Gimple told Insider. “We’re taking this time from COVID and we’re hunkering down and Mr. [Andrew] Lincoln, Mr. [Robert] Kirkman, Mr. [David] Alpert, AMC, Universal — we’re all charging forward it on it. It’s just taking a bit more than TV. And then [we’re] working on the new shows. So we have stuff into the future of The Walking Dead, and a lot of very different stuff. I’m really excited to hopefully have some more stuff to talk about with you coming into the New Year.”

As fans get more and more eager for updates, Gimple’s awareness of their desire to hear or see anything from this project is constantly in tune with that pulse. “I don’t mind telling people that we’re working on it. I know people are really itchy. These are no joke,” Gimple says. “We make an episode of TV in eight days. Movies are a different thing. It’s going to be amazing. For all the pressure that we have on us for taking this long, that only makes it [so] that we have to make it amazing. So we will.”

Furthering the details of the film, Gimple did tease that fans might not have seen the last of the fan-favorite ship between Rick and Michonne, famously billed as Richonne. “It’s weird, I was talking to somebody this afternoon, people should pay attention to the way that Michonne left the show,” Gimple told ComicBook.com. “There’s something going on there. Yeah, King Bach was there. I’m very grateful to him. We probably haven’t seen the end of him either. It was King Bach for a reason. But that was a pretty big group she was with.”

What would The Walking Dead movie need to do for you to dub is as “amazing”? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!