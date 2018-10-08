‘The Walking Dead’ Star Scott Wilson Has Died

The Walking Dead star Scott Wilson has passed away at the age of 76.

Wilson was confirmed to be returning to The Walking Dead during the New York Comic Con panel being held at Madison Square Garden. The details of the actors passing have not yet been revealed. The actor had been active on the comic con circuit around the country throughout the year, having retired the role of Hershel Greene on AMC’s popular zombie show in its fourth season.

Wilson reprised the role of Hershel Greene in voice form for The Walking Dead‘s Robot Chicken special. His other recent roles include Hostiles, The OA, Damien, and Bosch. The 76-year-old actor’s resume extends across dozens of impressive roles, with the first coming in 1967’s In the Heat of the Night. He has, however, long been known for his 1980 role in The Ninth Configuration.

Tributes to the actor began to pop up across social media on Saturday evening, including from his Bosch co-star Titus Welliver. Sources close to the situation have confirmed to ComicBook.com that early reports of the actors passing on Saturday, October 6, 2018 are true.

Wilson was slated to appear at Walker Stalker Con in Atlanta in late October, an event which brings together much of the The Walking Dead‘s former and present cast members.

The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018 at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return in 2019 for its fifth season. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.