The Walking Dead Season 10 Will Explore Alpha’s Humanity When Unmasking the Whisperers

Samantha Morton says The Walking Dead Season 10 will take a closer peek under the fleshy masks of the Whisperers and show more of leader Alpha’s “humanity.”

“In Season 10, I’m most excited for the fans to see Alpha’s humanity, and understanding a little bit more about what are the Whisperers, why they behave the way they behave,” Morton said on Talking Dead‘s Season 10 preview special.

“We’ve already seen this within the entire show, I think, but how the apocalypse affects some people one way and other people another way, and how primal instincts can take over individuals. And seeing more of that from a female perspective, as well, I think, is quite important. And with Alpha being this female villain, it’s interesting to explore.”

A flashback unraveled in Season 9 exposed Alpha’s backstory through the warped lens of traumatized daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy), who later emancipated herself from the Whisperers and completely severed ties with her abusive mother.

When the Whisperers return in Season 10, showrunner Angela Kang promises to reveal backstory behind the dynamic shared by Alpha and Beta (Ryan Hurst), her most lethal and loyal follower.

“We will,” Kang said on Talking Dead when asked to confirm if audiences will learn more about the mysterious cult clad in skin of the dead. “We’ll get to see some interesting stuff about how that relationship between the two of them turned into what it is, so I’m excited for the fans to see that.”

Morton, in her sophomore season, is “amazing,” Kang added.

“She’s just killing it, again, and we get to see her and for all her complications. She’s a very complex villain and a very complex person, so we get to dive deeper into that and learn a little bit more about her, the things she’s going through, the leadership challenges that she has. And we get to see, really, the ways in which she exerts control over the people that are part of her community. She’s just a great, great leader as a villain.”

Audiences will also meet never before seen Whisperer Gamma (Thora Birch), who Kang teased has a special connection to Alpha and plays an important role in the Whisperer camp. The twisted character has already made her mark: her outfit is one she stole from the freshly murdered Enid (Katelyn Nacon).

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, October 6 on AMC.