Lines Are Crossed in The Walking Dead Season 10 Character Posters

AMC on Thursday released character posters ahead of The Walking Dead Season 10. The posters, first used to advertise the upcoming season at San Diego Comic-Con in July, highlight survivors Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Carol (Melissa McBride), Judith (Cailey Fleming), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Whisperers Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst). Highlighted here are the borders imposed by Alpha in Season 9, which get a major focus in Season 10 as Alexandria and its allied communities struggle to abide by these new rules to avoid risking another deadly war. As Alpha warns during a tense meeting with the survivors early on this season, the Whisperers are always nearby — and always watching.

The reemergence of the Whisperers comes as the survivors, still reeling from Alpha’s brutal attack on the communities that left nearly a dozen dead, now face an even greater danger: an increasing level of paranoia caused by the Whisperers’ laws.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Both sides are wondering, ‘Are people sneaking into our territory? Is there a way that we can turn people on the other side?’” showrunner Angela Kang recently told TVLine. “There’s a much more tense, kind of crackling feel to the way they’re interacting with each other as tensions continue to mount. And there are lots of plot twists and turns within that tension as it amps up over time.”

As Daryl prepares a militia for a fight that may be unavoidable, the survivors are changing up their approach with handheld weapons better suited for combating the stealthy Whisperers.

“From the trailer, you can see that [our protagonists are] training with different kinds of weapons. They’ve kind of moved into a more forged/medieval style that the blacksmiths are making,” Kang added. “In this world, our people have the ability to manufacture bullets, but is that really the best use of resources or time, given that, when you’re dealing with a lot of zombies for the most part, you want something that’s reusable, that you can have in hand that’s hefty — quiet, too. Bullets are going to just draw more zombies. Our people have learned to fight in a different, more collaborative way.”

These and other big changes will be revealed in the season’s first two episodes, both directed by franchise veteran Greg Nicotero, who says the start of Season 10 is “pretty badass.”

“The opening three minutes is unlike anything we’ve ever done,” Nicotero teased of the season opener premiere at Comic-Con. “You’re not gonna be sure what show you’re watching for the first 30 seconds.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD Season 10 intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.