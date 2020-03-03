The Walking Dead’s Child Characters Are in Grave Danger in Season 10 Episode 11

The youngest survivors on The Walking Dead will find themselves in peril in Sunday’s 1011, “Morning Star,” when Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers wage war against the Hilltop colony. Judith (Cailey Fleming) and little brother RJ (Antony Azor) already had a brush with danger in “Stalker” when Beta (Ryan Hurst) infiltrated their home community to capture defector Whisperer Gamma (Thora Birch), and after only narrowly avoiding becoming one of the half-dozen victims butchered by the invading Beta, the Grimes children will be among the innocents threatened when the Whisperers launch their attack on Hilltop.

In the aftermath of the Alexandria slaughter in “Stalker,” a wounded Rosita (Christian Serratos) left baby daughter Coco in Gabriel’s (Seth Gilliam) care before setting off to Hilltop for medical treatment. Riding along with her: Mary, the Whisperer formerly known as Gamma, Aaron (Ross Marquand), daughter Gracie (Annabelle Holloway), and both Grimes children.

As revealed by the trailer for “Morning Star,” the Hilltop is cut off from being reached by their allies at Alexandria. When the Whisperers arrive, with a camouflaged Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) among them, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and the militia-style fighting force will have no choice but to make a stand.

Daryl, Aaron, Rosita, Eugene (Josh McDermitt), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), and the tight-knit group of Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Kelly (Angel Theory) and Luke (Dan Fogler) are among the fighters on the frontlines, but a past trailer for the half-season shows Judith fending off walkers with her katana while a wooden structure behind her burns. This happens when the Whisperers fling flaming arrows over Hilltop’s walls, setting off a blaze that threatens to burn the place down.

The episode pulls from issues #160 and #161, where it’s Hilltop leader Maggie Rhee, Carl Grimes, Dante, and Lydia who are among the survivors in peril when the Whisperers launch a surprise attack. Maggie is horrified when the Barrington House catches fire, racing to rescue Hershel — her son fathered by the late Glenn — and adopted daughter Sophia, who are inside when the house begins to burn. The family gets free, but Carl, deciding to remain inside and evacuate, is nearly killed when he’s trapped by a collapsed structure.

Carl is ultimately saved by Aaron, sent to Hilltop to recover after he was nearly fatally stabbed by Beta in battle. This rescue could go to Rosita, who already inherited the set up for this save when “Stalker” remixed a comic book scene originally belonging to Aaron and Michonne.

Whichever characters fill these roles on the show, the danger is clear: Judith, RJ, and Gracie are among those present at Hilltop when Alpha, left with nothing to lose, unleashes her walker horde and her Whisperer army. The Whisperer War kicks off when The Walking Dead 1011, “Morning Star,” premieres Sunday, March 8 at 9/8c on AMC.

