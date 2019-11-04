The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 6 Preview Released

AMC has published the preview for The Walking Dead 10×06, “Bonds.” According to its official synopsis, “Carol and Daryl go on a mission together while Siddiq struggles to solve a mystery.” Siddiq (Avi Nash) has just learned King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) is hiding thyroid cancer, a sickness the downtrodden king expects to prove fatal despite Siddiq’s offered treatment. Meanwhile, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) will team up again this season as the Whisperers, led by Alpha (Samantha Morton), continue to plot against the survivors: 10×05, “What It Always Is,” confirmed Carol’s suspicions the Whisperers are behind what are now known to be coordinated attacks on the allied communities.

“We’ll see a lot of the Whisperers conflict through the eyes of these two as they are at times on parallel tracks, at times on divergent tracks,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told TVLine of Daryl and Carol’s journey in Season 10.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think they are soulmates, whether or not their relationship ever goes into romantic territory. They are tied to each other in this world and have been through so much together,” Kang continued. “They love each other, and they trust each other. They care what happens to the other. And yet that can be very complicated when there’s so much trauma and this bigger thing that’s taking over the communities.”

Carol, split from Ezekiel and haunted by the murder of son Henry (Matt Lintz), is wrestling with her own demons: she’s engaging in self-destructive behaviors and still reeling after suffering disturbing visions in 10×03, “Ghosts.”

Though Daryl told Carol he believed her when she claimed to spot trespassing Whisperers, Carol was only vindicated in the eyes of the audience when we were shown one of Carol’s Whisperer kills reanimate as a walker.

“I think that Daryl has his doubts, but he’s trying to support his friend there. He sees how she’s struggling. He’s doing the nice thing in saying he believes her,” Kang previously told EW. “I think he wants to believe her, but the evidence is sort of stacked against her in this episode. There’s a lot of things that only she really saw and nobody has any proof of anything that happened.”

The Walking Dead 10×06, “Bonds,” premieres Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9/8c on AMC.

For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.