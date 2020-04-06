The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale “The Tower” Ends With Major Cliffhanger

A cliffhanger ending leaves almost all of The Walking Dead‘s characters in grave danger in “The Tower,” acting as the Season 10 finale until the postponed season finale — ominously titled “A Certain Doom” — can air as a special episode later this year. The episode ends with Beta (Ryan Hurst), now acting leader of the Whisperers following Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) death, leading Alpha’s walker army to the hospital tower where evacuees from across the Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside communities are now trapped with no apparent way out.

Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) were last seen racing back towards the hospital after receiving a broken up distress call over walkie talkie, while Carol (Melissa McBride) and Kelly (Angel Theory) earlier set out in search of car parts requested by a tinkering Luke (Dan Fogler).

Elsewhere, Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Alden (Callan McAuliffe) were tailing the walker horde when they were captured by Whisperers, while Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and newest ally Princess (Paola Lázaro) are away and en route to a rendezvous point with Eugene’s mysterious radio contact Stephanie (Margot Bingham).

Daryl and Judith to the Rescue?

A poster for the planned Season 10 finale shows Daryl in the herd while wearing a hood covered in walker guts, an old and little-used camouflage tactic preventing the living from being detected by the dead.

Aaron and Alden in Trouble

Aaron might break out his martial arts skills learned from Jesus (Tom Payne) when outnumbered by a pack of Whisperers. In issue #173 of the comic book, it’s Aaron and boyfriend Jesus who are ambushed by Beta when alone in the woods.

Their scuffle ends with Beta shot dead and Aaron and Jesus coming across a small pack of stray Whisperers, including a family — Joshua, his mother, and father Mike — who briefly fell in with the Whisperers to survive but never embraced their way of life. With both Alpha and Beta dead, the family is welcomed into Hilltop by Aaron and Jesus following the collapse of the Whisperers.

Dianne on Watch

Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) was last seen sending Hilltop archer Dianne (Kerry Cahill) on watch, potentially setting her up to take Gabriel’s gruesome comic book death where he’s eaten alive by Beta’s walker horde.

What Happened to Connie?

Carol and Kelly’s mission took them outside the tower, where Carol tearfully apologized for her actions that led to Magna (Nadia Hilker) and Kelly’s sister Connie (Lauren Ridloff) getting trapped in a cave where Alpha hid her walker horde. Magna and Connie escaped the cave but were separated by Whisperers and walkers, currently leaving Connie’s fate unknown.



Hero Negan

“You only killed her so they’d think that you’re a hero, but nothing you do will ever make you that here,” Lydia (Cassady McClincy) tells Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in their first conversation since Negan killed her mother. “Because you only care about yourself.”



If Negan’s many heroic actions in recent months aren’t proof enough he’s sided with the Alexandrians, he’s in position to prove Lydia wrong by making a selfless play in “A Certain Doom.”



The Walking Dead next airs "A Certain Doom" as a special episode later this year.