The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale Title Hints a Major Character Is Doomed

The Walking Dead Season 10 finale gets a title borrowed from a volume of the comic books that killed off a major character, and it could be a hint the season ends with another major casualty of the Whisperer War. Fittingly, the season finale is the last episode to reveal its title: previously released episode titles include “Squeeze” (1009), “Stalker” (1010), “Morning Star” (1011), “What We Become” (1012), “Walk With Us” (1013), “Look at the Flowers” (1014), and “The Tower” (1015). A submission published on the Writers Guild of America West website shows the season finale has received a harrowing title: “A Certain Doom.”

“A Certain Doom” is penned by six-season veteran Corey Reed, from a story by Reed & Jim Barnes & Eli Jorne. In his first season, Barnes scripted Season 10 Episode 3, “Ghosts,” as well as the anxiety-inducing episode 1010, “Stalker.” Jorne, also a series newcomer, previously penned episode 1005, “What It Always Is,” focused primarily on Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), as well as the upcoming “Walk With Us.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reed has written for The Walking Dead since its fifth season and has scripted multiple episodes with showrunner Angela Kang. Earlier this season, Reed wrote episode 1007, “Open Your Eyes,” the death episode for Siddiq (Avi Nash). Comic book spoilers follow.

Volume 28, A Certain Doom, explores the aftermath of the Whisperer War and the murder of Whisperer leader Alpha. In response, Alpha’s most loyal follower, Beta, unleashes an ocean of the dead as he seeks vengeance on the survivors and Alpha’s killer. Beta’s walker army threatens to completely wipe out Alexandria, forcing Rick Grimes to send out a team of riders to divert the herd while the walled community makes a stand against invading stragglers.

Andrea, Michonne, Eugene, Siddiq, Jesus, Magna, Yumiko, Heath, and Dwight are among the riders tasked with managing the herd and steering them away towards the ocean, but the thousands of walkers prove overwhelming: when Eugene is knocked from his horse and nearly devoured, he’s rescued by Andrea, who is horrified to discover an incurable walker bite in her neck.

In the pages of issue #168, Andrea has returned home to Alexandria, where she succumbs to the infection and dies with lover Rick by her side.

ComicBook.com previously speculated this major comic book death will be remixed and play out with Rosita (Christian Serratos), the new mother who was spared her comic book fate alongside King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) as victims of Alpha (Samantha Morton). Season 10 has put an emphasis on the longtime friendship between Rosita and Eugene (Josh McDermitt), even flirting with a possible romance between the two, which could end with Rosita taking over comic Andrea’s role.

Should a main character meet their doom in the Season 10 finale, it will be the first season closer since 2017 to kill off a series regular: it was Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) who perished in the Season 7 finale, “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life.” There were no major casualties in the finales for Seasons 8 and 9.

Whether the episode title signals doom for a main character or is a nod to the comic volume inspiring the half-season, Kang has revealed Season 10 will end on a cliffhanger leading into Season 11.

TWD first returns with its midseason premiere Sunday, Feb. 23 on AMC. For more TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.