The Walking Dead Season 10 Is a “Very Fitting End” to Michonne and Danai Gurira’s Legacies

The Walking Dead star Avi Nash promises Season 10 brings a “very fitting end” to the legacies of exiting star Danai Gurira and her character Michonne, whose sendoff will involve her number-two Siddiq.

“As characters, you’ll be excited to know that Siddiq and Michonne spend a lot of time together… and Michonne’s exit on the show is a very fitting end to Danai’s legacy and the character’s legacy — and Siddiq is a part of that, as he should be,” the Siddiq actor told GamesRadar+.

Gurira’s post-Walking Dead future includes her first gig as showrunner: in September, it was learned the actress and playwright will serve as writer-producer on an adaptation of author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah for the HBO Max streaming service. And Gurira, already a blockbuster star of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame, is poised for continued success, Nash says.

“For me, as Avi, it was very sad to see her go, but also very heartwarming and exciting as I know she’s going off to do a lot of really great things,” Nash said. “She’s a Tony-award nominated playwright and to know she has more time and space to do some of those things. I’m very excited for her, as sad as I am to have a family member leave and not come to work on the show.”

Secrets behind Michonne’s exit are closely guarded, but showrunner Angela Kang has promised “epic sh-t” for Gurira’s eighth and final season as the katana-wielding Alexandria leader and mother of two.

“I cannot really say much about that. Just please watch,” Kang told EW when asked to preview Gurira’s last year. “We know that this is Danai’s final season and there’s going to be some really cool epic sh-t, is what I can say.”

TWD chief content officer and executive producer Scott Gimple also says Gurira has a bright future ahead, and it may be one that could include a reprisal of her famed role outside the flagship series now headed into its tenth year. Like Andrew Lincoln, who exited the series in Season 9 only to set a return as Rick Grimes in TWD‘s first movie trilogy, Gurira could potentially resurface elsewhere in TWD Universe.

“She has some amazing things ahead of her and we’re not completely done with her, I’ll say that,” Gimple said during a TWD Season 10 press conference at San Diego Comic-Con in July. “We’re not completely done with anyone who comes and goes on the show. But she has some amazing things ahead.”

For his own part, Siddiq will spend Season 10 adapting to life as a new father to Baby Coco as he struggles with a severe case of PTSD and survivor’s guilt following a horrific encounter with Alpha (Samantha Morton) and her Whisperers.

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on AMC.