The Walking Dead Star Reveals Who Gets a Bigger Leadership Role After Michonne Leaves

Alexandria council member Aaron (Ross Marquand) will step into an even bigger leadership role when Michonne (Danai Gurira) leaves The Walking Dead before the end of its tenth season. Marquand’s Aaron, a veteran since Season 5, has already seen an increased presence in Season 10: he was forced to partner with POW Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) when Alexandria fended off a two-day walker attack and Aaron is now serving as the contact point for Whisperer Gamma (Thora Birch), who has inside information to trade in midseason finale “The World Before.” The episode will also introduce a new character tied to Michonne’s upcoming exit from the series.

“I think that’s going to make him step into it more. That void is going to instill in him a sense of duty, even more-so than she already has,” Marquand told TooFab when asked if no more Michonne means a bigger leadership role for Aaron. “Whenever her exit is in this year’s run, I think it’s going to make him want to fight even harder for what she stood for, what those communities have always stood for. That’s the reason why he brought them to Alexandria in Season 5, he saw them as great leaders and great people. He wants to continue that belief that Alexandria and places like it can thrive and rebuild society.”

As the season continues to unfold, Aaron’s position as a leader becomes “even stronger.”

“I think his goal, especially in the wake of everything that we’ve seen so far with the satellite, and now we’ve got a pending threat from the Whisperers, he’s realizing that the action is going to ramp up and he really needs to step into that role as the militia leader and be the military adviser that we need him to be,” Marquand said. “He needs to really step up and be a character that not only advises but also leads troops into battle against this incredibly large horde that Alpha’s constructed. If I could boil it down to a word, I’d say much more proactive.”

In “The World Before,” fellow council member Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) handles a devastating betrayal at Alexandria while Aaron sets out with Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory), Magna (Nadia Hilker) and Jerry (Cooper Andrews) on a high-stakes mission into dangerous territory.

