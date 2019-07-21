The Walking Dead Producer Reveals If Michonne Survives Season 10 Despite Danai Gurira Exit

The Walking Dead producer and chief content officer Scott Gimple appears to hint Michonne could live to fight another day when star Danai Gurira exits the series in Season 10.

“She has some amazing things ahead of her and we’re not completely done with her, I’ll say that,” Gimple said during a TWD press conference at San Diego Comic-Con.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re not completely done with anyone who comes and goes on the show. But she has some amazing things ahead.”

Gurira, who confirmed her departure during a Hall H panel Friday, couldn’t say if she had yet filmed her final episode, but did say showrunner Angela Kang and the writers have penned a worthy and “generous” exit.

“I will say this, the journey that Angela and her team constructed for Michonne, I’m very, very grateful for,” she said. “You want to leave having put everything out there and they were so generous to me.”

It’s speculated, but not confirmed, Michonne could reunite with long missing lover Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in the movie side of the franchise. Early news of Gurira’s exit reported months ago she would appear in a “handful” of episodes interspersed throughout Season 10 and then could transition into the movies.

Gimple is now shepherding the movies alongside franchise creator Robert Kirkman, who Gimple has said is heavily involved.

Even in a limited role, Michonne still plays a “significant” part this season and gets a “nice, meaty” story, Kang previously told Deadline.

“Well, we are going to be doing some creative things with the order in which we write and shoot things so that she’s sort of woven in a little bit. With Black Panther, Avengers and plays of her own and everything, I think Danai obviously is having an amazing career moment. She’s like an international treasure,” Kang said.

“So we’ve kind of known that she would have a reduced role this coming season. We’re excited to tell a nice, meaty story with her for Season 10 regardless, I can tell you. I’m also so thrilled with all the great attention she’s gotten for the work she’s done on the show this year. Danai is not only an amazing athlete and warrior on the show, but she’s such an incredible dramatic actress too in my opinion.”

Gurira admitted at Comic-Con the decision to step away from the series after eight seasons was “very difficult,” telling ET she will “always be so grateful for the time I’ve spent [on the show].”

Gurira’s final season of The Walking Dead premieres Sunday, October 6 on AMC.