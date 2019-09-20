The Walking Dead Season 10 Premiere Clip Is “Very Regular”

A clip from The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere, “Lines We Cross,” has been released online by AMC alongside a sneak peek look at the Season 10 Premiere Table Read. That behind-the-scenes footage will be offered exclusively to AMC Premiere subscribers when the premium service makes the Season 10 opener available for viewing one week before its debut on the network Sunday, Oct. 6.

In the clip premiered Thursday, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) unveils a chart detailing the sleeping habits of Socorro, a.k.a. baby Coco, the months old child born to Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Siddiq (Avi Nash). Eugene has painstakingly configured the exact amount of time needed to heat Coco’s milk — precisely five minutes and 16 seconds, Eugene says, not more, not less — and the big-brained babysitter says he took the liberty of charting her feedings and diaper changes.

“She is very regular. Congratulations,” Eugene says, prompting Rosita to remind him her child is “a baby, not a science experiment.”

Also present is Rosita’s boyfriend, Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), the fourth part of what showrunner Angela Kang calls the “love quadrangle.”

“It’s a mess, and we call it the love quadrangle because we had to make things difficult for ourselves and add another part to this triangle,” Kang previously told EW when explaining the unique dynamic between the foursome who each play an important role in Coco’s life.

“It’s based on some stuff from the comic, but we put our own twist on it,” added Kang. “We just thought it was really interesting from a human perspective as they get deeper, and people think about family, and what happens if there’s a pregnancy? What happens when these relationships end? We just wanted to explore that with them.”

Complicating matters is Eugene’s semi-declared love for Rosita.

“I personally really enjoy the work that Josh and Christian have done as the lovesick Eugene and Rosita, and how Eugene is constantly wanting to declare his love, and Rosita is sort of not having it. I think those two, they came into the show together. They have such a great energy together,” Kang said. “We wrote these little scenes going, ‘I think these will be fun.’ And they just bring such humanity and comedy to it. It’s been interesting to see that. Then, I think we have some pretty fun scenes coming up as members of the quadrangle deal with each other.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on AMC.