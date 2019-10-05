The Walking Dead Season 10 Premiere Opening Minutes Released

AMC on Friday published the opening minutes of The Walking Dead‘s Season 10 premiere ahead of its cable debut on Sunday. Per its official synopsis:

The group in Oceanside continues to train in case the Whisperers return; tensions are high as the heroes struggle to hold onto their concept of civilization.

In the first minutes of the season opener, a waterlogged walker surfaces near Oceanside, where Daryl (Norman Reedus) oversees a militia-like fighting force assembling warriors from across the Alexandria and Kingtop communities, including Michonne (Danai Gurira) and daughter Judith (Cailey Fleming), Aaron (Ross Marquand), sisters Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory), Alden (Callan McAuliffe) and Gage (Jackson Pace).

“We’re in a different time in the apocalypse,” Kang previously told TVLine, pointing to the different kinds of weapons wielded by our heroes.

“They’ve kind of moved into a more forged/medieval style that the blacksmiths are making,” Kang noted. “In this world, our people have the ability to manufacture bullets, but is that really the best use of resources or time, given that, when you’re dealing with a lot of zombies for the most part, you want something that’s reusable, that you can have in hand that’s hefty — quiet, too. Bullets are going to just draw more zombies. Our people have learned to fight in a different, more collaborative way.”

Readying themselves for a fight that may be unavoidable, the survivors prepare for future conflict with Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the disguised Whisperers. Unlike Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors, once based out of the now defunct Sanctuary, the Whisperers have no home base — and their imposed borders, already encroaching on the survivors’ lives, will be at the center of this cold war-like conflict playing out in TWD Season 10.

“A lot of the Saviors war was sort of a strategic back-and-forth that wound up in battles,” Kang said. “Here, you’re dealing with a nomadic group that doesn’t have a headquarters, so that’s a different type of conflict. There are stories that have to do with the tensions that exist when you are sharing a border that one side does not agree with and that is causing them problems in their day-to-day.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere, “Lines We Cross,” is penned by Kang and directed by series veteran Greg Nicotero. The new season launches Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.