Ross Marquand’s Aaron Gets a Bigger Role in The Walking Dead Season 10

An all-hands-on-deck situation means an increased role for Ross Marquand‘s Aaron in The Walking Dead Season 10.

“This season I think we’re going to see a lot more of Aaron,” executive producer Denise Huth told GamesRadar+. “Obviously he’s been with us since Season 5 as a member of Alexandria and he steps up in a significant way this season, not only as a leader of Alexandria but also of all the communities together.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aaron first appeared in Season 5 as a recruiter for Alexandria, a role that brought him into contact with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his pack of tight-knit survivors. Now Aaron is stepping up as a leader in the fight against the walker skin-wearing Whisperers commanded by Alpha (Samantha Morton).

“He’s very much a part of training the militia and getting people ready for the fight,” Huth said. “It’s been really exciting to see Ross rise up into that role as such a significant leader.”

As seen in the opening minutes of the Season 10 premiere, Aaron belongs to the medieval-style militia training under Daryl (Norman Reedus) at Oceanside.

After Season 9, where Aaron suffered the loss of his arm before witnessing the death of close friend Jesus (Tom Payne), it’s no-more-mister-nice-guy for Aaron. The last straw came when close friend Enid (Katelyn Nacon) and other allies, including interim Hilltop leader Tara (Alanna Masterson), were slain as part of Alpha’s attack against the communities.

Now in Season 10, Aaron is “kind of ditching the diplomacy that he’s known for the first five seasons in the show,” Marquand told ET Live.

“I think after losing Eric [to the Saviors], and Jesus, and Enid, and Tara to the Whisperers in just this horrific way, I think he’s letting diplomacy go now because he realizes with Negan and the Saviors, there was a way you could reason with these people to some degree. As long as you gave them half your things, they’d leave you alone. But with the Whisperers, there’s no diplomacy,” he continued. “You have to meet their violence with violence, unfortunately. I think he’s ready to avenge his friends. And he’s happy to, much like Gabriel and Eugene as well, fight for their communities, because they have to. The other choice is surrender, and that’s gonna mean their own death, and then turning into the undead and the horde that Alpha owns.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.