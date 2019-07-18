SDCC: The Walking Dead Season 10 Posters Reveal New Story Clues

New Walking Dead Season 10 posters on display at San Diego Comic-Con reveal story details borrowed from creator Robert Kirkman’s comic book series.

In addition to character portraits depicting Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), Carol (Melissa McBride), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Judith (Cailey Fleming) and Whisperers Alpha (Samantha Morton) and Beta (Ryan Hurst), an elevator wrap shows a graffitied message reading “silence the Whisperers.”

Issue #152 sees Eugene make radio contact with a new community — another storyline that will play out in Season 10 — as the survivors are embroiled in a deadly conflict with the skin-clad Whisperers.

As Alexandria leader Rick Grimes and ex-Savior Dwight oversee a newly formed militia to combat this new enemy group, Rick implements a propaganda campaign, urging the united communities to “silence the Whisperers.”

In the show, that campaign is likely to be launched by Michonne.

“One of the great things from the comic book that we got really excited about, there’s this idea of propaganda and paranoia, and this idea of ‘silence the Whisperers,’ which Robert Kirkman played really well,” showrunner Angela Kang recently told EW.

“So there’s definitely a feeling as our group gets into this conflict that keeps building between the Whisperers that’s very different from how the Saviors war played out, where there’s just elements of paranoia but kind of a Cold War feel.”

This psychological war against the Whisperers comes as the survivors confront their trauma and the paranoia and PTSD caused by their last encounter with the villains, which left ten victims’ decapitated heads displayed on pikes — including interim Hilltop leader Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Carol’s adopted son Henry (Matt Lintz).

“We’re dealing with a lot of things also to do with people’s trauma, and the idea of what is real or not real. Things having to do with illusion, or just memory breaking, PTSD,” Kang said. “So there’s a lot of stuff that we’re doing that’s pretty unique to the feel of this season.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, October 6 on AMC.