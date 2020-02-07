Synopses for The Walking Dead 1009, “Squeeze,” and 1010, “Stalker,” warn the survivors will face grave threats when Season 10 resumes. The midseason finale, “The World Before,” ended with Michonne (Danai Gurira) setting sail with Virgil (Kevin Carroll) to collect weapons needed to destroy the walker herd controlled by Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers, who threaten to unleash their horde of the undead on the allied communities. A scout team consisting of Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Jerry (Cooper Andrews) and sisters Kelly (Angel Theory) and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) located the herd when falling victim to a trap sprung by Alpha, and they’ll have to get clever if they hope to make it out alive.

As previously reported, the midseason premiere, “Squeeze,” is penned by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, a five-season veteran who penned Season 2 episode “Chupacabra,” Season 8 episodes “Some Guy” and “The Big Scary U,” and Season 9 episode “Evolution,” where Jesus (Tom Payne) became the first victim murdered by the disguised Whisperers. It was earlier learned the midseason premiere was inspired by horror movie The Descent, about a group of vacationers forced to survive when trapped below ground with flesh-hungry creatures.

ComicBook.com can confirm “Squeeze” is directed by Michael E. Satrazemis, who has directed more than a dozen episodes since Season 4 standout “The Grove,” his premiere episode.

Satrazemis’ credits include Season 5 episodes “Slabtown” and “Try,” Season 6 midseason finale “Start to Finish,” and Season 9 episodes “Evolution” and “Guardians.” Satrazemis has directed multiple episodes of Fear the Walking Dead, including its Season 4 midseason finale, “No One’s Gone,” and Season 5 finale “End of the Line.”

The official synopsis for “Squeeze” reads: “In the mid-season premiere, our group must figure out how to get out of a precarious situation.”

Season 10 Episode 10, “Stalker,” is scripted by Jim Barnes, who first wrote the horror-tinged “Ghosts” earlier this season. That episode saw the Alexandrians forced to fend off a 49-hour walker attack, where an exhausted Carol suffered disturbing visions of murdered son Henry (Matt Lintz).

“Stalker” is helmed by first-time Walking Dead director Bronwen Hughes, whose credits include episodes of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, 13 Reasons Why and, incidentally, crime-thriller Stalker.

The official synopsis for “Stalker” reads: “Our group must defend Alexandria from a threatening, outside force.”

TWD Season 10 returns with its midseason premiere Sunday, Feb. 23 on AMC.