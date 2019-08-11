The Walking Dead Season 10 Trailer Surprised Melissa McBride by Spoiling This Line

The Walking Dead‘s Season 10 trailer debut at San Diego Comic-Con caught star Melissa McBride off guard because it included Carol’s threat made against Samantha Morton’s Alpha: “B-tch has to die.”

“I was surprised that was in the trailer. I didn’t think that would be in the trailer,” McBride told the Los Angeles Times at Comic-Con, where the cast viewed the trailer premiere from backstage. “I think there was a reaction to it, but the trailer goes so fast, it’s so filled and so fast, it’s hard to know what they were reacting to. But they were loud and boisterous.”

It was during TWD‘s Hall H presentation at Comic-Con where McBride said there “deserves to be” a showdown between Carol and Alpha, who murdered Carol’s son Henry (Matt Lintz) and displayed his decapitated head on a pike — a discovery that has left Carol haunted by disturbing visions.

“Carol wants vengeance,” McBride said. “It’s hard enough to try to survive in the world where everything in the world itself, the odds are against you, and you go from one day to the next trying to justify going one day to the next, and it’s so hard. ‘Why are you doing this?’ Then you have a human being coming and making that all that much worse and taking things from you. I think there should be a showdown.”

Showrunner Angela Kang also hinted Carol will make good on her threat, admitting at Comic-Con an inquiry about an impending Carol-versus-Alpha battle was one she had to “tiptoe around.”

“I’ll say that… it’s interesting, from a writing perspective, we’ve definitely been delving into just the duality of these two characters and the way that they’ve had certain paths in life and diverged, in terms of kind of what their philosophy of the world is,” Kang said.

“But they’re both two incredibly powerful women, who just happen to be on opposite sides of this kind of epic struggle that is happening between our people and the Whisperers. So there’s just some really cool stuff up ahead. I think Melissa is amazing, as is Samantha, so they are formidable forces to go up against each other.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, October 6 on AMC.