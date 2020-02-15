The Walking Dead Season 10 Official Recap Video Released Ahead of Midseason Premiere

Ahead of The Walking Dead‘s midseason premiere, “Squeeze,” a new video from FOX TV UK recaps the first half of Season 10 in under three minutes. Alpha (Samantha Morton) vows to punish the survivors — Daryl (Norman Reedus), Michonne (Danai Gurira), and Carol (Melissa McBride) among them — for failing to adhere to the border marking Whisperer territory, but lines have been crossed on both sides: Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) of Alexandria was revealed to be an infiltrator sent by Alpha, while Aaron (Ross Marquand) convinced Gamma (Thora Birch) to supply the community with information needed to win the coming Whisperer War.

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), freed from the Alexandria jail by an unidentified accomplice, has thrown in with the Whisperers, seemingly pledging his allegiance to Alpha against the misgivings of Beta (Ryan Hurst). Elsewhere, Lydia (Cassady McClincy) disappeared into her mother’s territory alone following a betrayal by Carol, who used Lydia to expose Alpha as a liar and disrupt Gamma’s faith in the Whisperer leader.

Alpha’s clandestine attacks on the allied communities of Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside resulted in Siddiq (Avi Nash) being murdered by spy and saboteur Dante, who nearly killed Rosita (Christian Serratos) when his deception was discovered. Consequently, Siddiq was violently avenged by Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam).

Alpha ended the half-season victorious when she lured Carol into a trap, also ensnaring Daryl, Aaron, Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Magna (Nadia Hilker), and sisters Kelly (Angel Theory) and Connie (Lauren Ridloff) when the scout team set out to discover the location of Alpha’s walker herd. The heroes will next have to escape from a cave teeming with walkers if they hope to silence the Whisperers, a group that has pushed Michonne (Danai Gurira) to undertake a dangerous mission: in exchange for sailing Virgil (Kevin Carroll) to his home on Bloodsworth Island and reuniting him with his family, Michonne will receive weapons she believes are capable of wiping out Alpha and her horde.

“We found out [the Whisperers] were spying. We found out that there are these border conflicts,” showrunner Angela Kang previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “But it felt like by the half-season, we wanted to show that all of the factors are now crashing together. Some of our people have been looking for this herd, which they consider the Whisperers’ nuclear weapon. For Alpha, things are coming to a head on her side, too. What better way than to put our people face to face with the herd in what feels like an impossible situation? That’s when our people have to get clever and figure out what to do next.”

That impossible situation plays out in "Squeeze," premiering Sunday, Feb. 23 on AMC.