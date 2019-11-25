The Walking Dead Season 10B Will Escalate “Very, Very Fast”

Now that lines have been crossed on the sides, the war with the Whisperers will be escalating “very, very fast” when The Walking Dead resumes Season 10 in February 2020, says showrunner Angela Kang. In Sunday’s midseason finale, a team of Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory), Jerry (Cooper Andrews) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) trespassed into Whisperer territory seeking the walker horde controlled by Alpha (Samantha Morton), and Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) dealt with the fallout from the murder of Siddiq (Avi Nash) at the hands of Whisperer spy Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas).

When Season 10 returns, we’ll quickly find out how (or if) the heroes escape Alpha’s walker-filled cave:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve trapped a bunch of people in a cave full of walkers, so we have to tell that story. So, that’s definitely going to be a big part of when we pick back up,” Kang told EW. “Obviously, we have Negan embedded with the Whisperers, so we’ll continue to kind of tell the story that’s involved there. And then, not necessarily specific to the episode back, but just as a whole, at this point now some lines have been crossed, right? The border has been crossed by both sides. There have been these acts of war and so things are now escalating very, very fast. And we kind of get to the big conflict between the Whisperers and our people.”

The Season 10B trailer shows flipped Whisperer Gamma (Thora Birch) alert Alexandria about the trapped scout team, and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) can be seen cozying up to Alpha as she sniffs out a traitor. We also see more from Michonne (Danai Gurira) in her last episode, which will reveal what happens now that she’s set sail with Virgil (Kevin Carroll) to retrieve weapons needed to eliminate Alpha and the horde once and for all.

“It’s going to come to a head in the back half and we’ll see how that plays out. And hopefully, there are some interesting twists and turns and surprises along the way,” Kang said. “We will deal with what happens with Michonne and Virgil and the rest of that journey. And it’s been announced that this is Danai’s last year on the program. So, we’ll send her off.”

The second half of the season will also touch on the mysterious radio contact of Eugene (Josh McDermitt), which promises to further expand the world of The Walking Dead.

“We’ll also follow some other threads that have been started in the first half such as the radio story. I think there’s a lot of really exciting stuff to come,” Kang teased. “I’ve been watching the episodes as they come in and I’m pretty proud of the work that our cast and crew have been doing. So hopefully people are entertained as we play out the rest of the season.”

TWD Season 10 resumes Feb. 23, 2020. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.