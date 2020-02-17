The Walking Dead Season 10B Trailer Has a Connection to Lauren Cohan’s Maggie

Sorry bad quality. Just caught it on tv lol. pic.twitter.com/0Dl2sZ5aE7 — Missy (@dognnie1) February 16, 2020

New footage included in a television spot for The Walking Dead Season 10B highlights a callback to the late family members of Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan) ahead of her anticipated return to the series later this season. Carol (Melissa McBride) is seen inside Maggie’s office within the Barrington House at the Hilltop colony, currently under the command of Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Carol’s ex-husband, King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), during Maggie’s temporary absence. In Season 9, it was Siddiq (Avi Nash) who told Michonnne (Danai Gurira) Maggie had left Hilltop with son Hershel, and was off “someplace far” assisting benefactor Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) with a new community.

Carol is stood in front of the Greene/Rhee family portraits made in remembrance of Maggie’s late husband, Glenn (Steven Yeun), and her father, Hershel Greene (Scott Wilson). The portraits were painted by artist Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh), formerly known as Jadis of the Scavengers, and were first seen in the second episode of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

AMC confirmed Cohan’s return to The Walking Dead at New York Comic Con in October, where the network formally announced the series was renewed for Season 11. Showrunner Angela Kang later hinted Maggie would reappear some time later in Season 10 before Cohan is reinstated as a series regular next season.

“She will come back as a series regular in Season 11, but you know, we may see her before that,” Kang told Deadline in November. Asked to elaborate, Kang said, “No, no, I can’t.”

Carol could visit Hilltop to meet with Ezekiel, who might come clean about the thyroid cancer he’s keeping secret. A spoilery synopsis for Season 10 Episode 11, “Morning Star,” notes the colony will soon be forced to defend itself from an assault launched by the Whisperers, part of an “epic” and “really big” battle still to come this season.

“I’m so excited to surprise the fans. I know we left Maggie Rhee up in the air and I can’t wait to bring this to them,” Cohan told the AMC Blog before crashing the Season 10 panel at NYCC, where Cohan made a surprise appearance announcing her return. “I’ve always been a big fan of surprises. My family lives between England and America, so my whole life is about how to make an elaborate plan and not spoil it. [Laughs] I’m really happy.”

“Angela, Scott [M. Gimple, TWD chief content officer] and I have been talking about how we could make this work and everything just aligned,” she continued. “I’m super excited to see what this next chapter of Maggie will be.”

TWD Season 10 returns with new episodes Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.