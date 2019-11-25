The Walking Dead Season 10B Trailer Released

AMC has released the trailer for the second half of The Walking Dead Season 10. Michonne (Danai Gurira) set sail on what should be a four-day mission to retrieve weapons capable of destroying the walker herd and defeat Alpha (Samantha Morton) and her Whisperers, and a scout team led by Daryl (Norman Reedus) located the herd when Carol (Melissa McBride) — possessed by her vendetta against Alpha over the murder of her son — steered the group into a trap, leaving herself, Daryl, Aaron (Ross Marquand), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory), Jerry (Cooper Andrews) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) surrounded by the walker herd underground.

Ahead of Season 10, showrunner Angela Kang warned an increasingly reckless Carol would drive much of the season in her attempt to avenge Henry (Matt Lintz). Carol’s emotion-driven decisions would contrast the reserved stance taken by Alexandria leader Michonne, who has begrudgingly abided by Alpha’s imposed border and laws to protect her people.

“[Michonne is] very much thinking in terms of big-picture security ideas. Because the emotional response is like, let’s just go across the border and kill them all,” Kang previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “But she’s really thinking about, what does that mean when somebody has tens of thousands of zombies, [especially] when Rick (Andrew Lincoln) basically gave up his life, as far as she knows, on a bridge to to save a hoard like that from running through the communities? They know that zombies are still dangerous, especially when a group can control them.”

Carol’s vengeance comes after spending months away as a “sea dog,” away from ex King Ezekiel (Khary Payton) and lingering troubles stirred by Henry’s death.

“We got to see Carol having made a completely different choice, which was to run away from it and try to forget it, and try to move on. But it’s really hard to move on from somebody having taken your son’s head off,” Kang said. “And so we’ve been really excited about playing kind of a revenge narrative for Carol, because I think a lot of the heart of the series this season lies with Carol. She lost so much and there’s still so much more that they could all lose. We’re playing a lot in her perspective as this grieving mother, who just wants to settle the score between her and Alpha, and the lengths that she’ll go to to do that. Revenge is a dark emotion, and it leads her down some different paths.”

In the middle is Daryl, who is “kind of straddling that line between leadership and the stuff that Michonne does, and the stuff that Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) and the people on the council are dealing with.”

“He’s also still just being the guy who’s used to being a lone wolf, and having this really emotional tie of friendship and love for Carol, where he feels like he’s watching his friend go down some dark paths. He wants to be there for her, and that kind of takes the story in some really interesting directions, I hope,” Kang continued. “I think what we really wanted to show is that for all of the leadership of Alexandria, they’re in different places. And they find themselves wishing that there was peace. But when there’s not peace, there are really different ways to deal with it and to move on — but they’re not always in sync with each other.”

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with its second half in February.