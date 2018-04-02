Major Changes To Make ‘The Walking Dead’ To Capture Earlier Season Vibes

With The Walking Dead only weeks away from production on Season Nine, executive producer promises the upcoming work will bring the show back to vibes from some of its best seasons.

Heading into the next batch of episodes, Angela Kang will step into the showrunner role previously held by Scott Gimple.

“Angela’s been with us since Season 2. She’s been one of our key writers,” executive producer Greg Nicotero told Fandom. “Angela has a very clear vision for the show and she has a great voice; she’s got a unique voice.”

Kang’s focus, according to Nicotero, will be on making the show feel like it did when it was at its best.

“Especially looking back at where our show succeeds the most — in terms of the characters that have the best chemistry together and the locations that [worked well]. It’s always kind of nice to be on the road a little bit. Any time we’re sort of situated in one place for too long… I feel like the show is kind of morphing back into a Season 4, Season 5 kind of vibe.”

If the ratings are any indication, Season Four and Season Five were when the most people were enjoying The Walking Dead live. Season Six’s numbers nearly match those of five, but show the first signs of decline leading to the current season’s numbers closer to those of Season Two. As for when the show will end, the ratings slide is no indication. There is a lot more story to tell and The Walking Dead is still one of the most impressive series on cable.

“I always hear everybody talking about when they think the last season will be and how far it’s going to go,” Nicotero said. “But even when I hear things that Scott Gimple says, they’re always different. I know we’ve got a couple more good years in us for sure. But if there is an end point in regards to this particular show, it has not been discussed with me.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.